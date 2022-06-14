Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam

If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio setup, Sonos has just about everything you need. The Sonos system makes it easy to set up speakers throughout your home and play music on any or all of them, all controlled through a simple app on your phone. And if you want to add more speakers to the system later, that’s easy, too. Sonos products aren’t cheap, but you can save some cash if you take advantage of these Sonos deals.

Today’s best Sonos deals

Sonos Roam Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker — $143, was $180

Why Buy

Great audio quality for its size

Compact, portable, and totally waterproof

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

For music lovers, there are few devices more essential in today’s mobile landscape than a good portable wireless speaker. Sonos has your on-the-go listening needs covered with the Roam, a compact yet powerful wireless speaker that puts out incredible sound for something so small.

For starters, while the vast majority of wireless portable speakers only feature Bluetooth, the Sonos Roam offers both Bluetooth and local Wi-Fi connectivity. This allows you to easily stream over your larger wireless network at home or at the office rather than being tethered by Bluetooth’s more limited range. What’s more, the Roam can automatically connect to your Wi-Fi networks when in range, so you don’t have to manually swap between them to get the best connection.

The Roam’s sleek frame looks great and is totally waterproof with an IP67 rating against ingress from dust or moisture. It also works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, meaning this thing doubles as a smart speaker (and gives you a choice of which AI assistant you’d like to use, to boot). The Sonos Roam is admittedly pricier than many portable wireless speakers, but it’s much, much better than most, and it’s still a solid value at this price.

Sonos Move Smart Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker — $319, was $400

Why Buy

Bridges the gap between stationary and portable speakers

World-class build quality

Sounds fantastic

Perfect for parties

If you’re looking for portability but want something bigger than the Sonos Roam, then consider the Sonos Move. Larger than the One series speakers as well as more compact Bluetooth speakers, the Move has a built-in battery that allows you to use the speaker anywhere, either via battery power (10 hours of playtime) or through AC power when it’s sat on its included charging dock. It contains two Class D digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer, and like other Sonos devices, it features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support for streaming your audio.

The Sonos Move bridges the gap between stationary home theater speakers (like the Sonos One or One SL) and compact portable speakers (like the Sonos Roam). Its combination of relative portability, battery power, and wireless connectivity makes the Move pretty much the perfect party speaker in our opinion, something that’s helped along by its fantastic construction quality and great sound. We found that the Move speaker sounded especially good outside, so Sonos obviously designed this thing with outdoor gatherings in mind.

The Sonos Move has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in, just like its smaller sibling, adding some welcome smart functionality to what is already a superb speaker. One of the few quibbles we had with the Sonos Move was its price, but ongoing Sonos deals are giving you the chance to score one for a tidy discount right now.

Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Smart Speakers — $1,946, was $2,040

Why Buy

Everything you need for a nearly wireless home theater audio setup

Sonos Arc delivers excellent simulated surround sound

Sonos Sub is compact but pumps out deep, punchy bass

Sonos One SL speakers provide superb stereo sound

You’re likely aware that the Sonos product range features more than just simple speakers, but a whole array of home audio equipment including soundbars and subwoofers. If you’re building or upgrading your home theater and want a complete package, this bundle might just be the one: It combines the excellent Sonos Arc soundbar with the punchy Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer and a pair of Sonos One SL wireless stereo speakers.

That’s pretty much everything you need for a solid simulated surround sound home theater system, without having to actually shell out the cash and deal with the enormous hassle of setting up a traditional surround sound system. The Sonos Arc is at the heart of this setup. It delivers fantastic sound by itself and adds Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality as well. The Sonos Sub adds the heart-pounding bass, and its wireless connectivity and nice size make placement a breeze — no cables to fuss with.

Finally, you’ve got two Sonos One SL speakers, which are also wireless. The Sonos One SL is simply a version of the Sonos One without a microphone, although you hardly need that in this case as everything is controllable via the Sonos Arc soundbar with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Each Sonos One SL packs two Class D digital amplifiers, a tweeter, and a mid-woofer, which offers superb sound for a speaker of this size. If you don’t want to mess around with an A/V receiver and a jungle of wires, this Sonos bundle is among the best Sonos deals going right now and one that can save you a lot of time.

Sonos deals FAQ

When are the best Sonos deals?

It’s no secret that the best Sonos deals (and the best tech deals in general) are going to come around with big seasonal sales. That usually means federal holidays like Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and others that are accompanied by three-day weekends. But by far the best time to shop for Sonos deals is during annual retail blowouts such as Prime Day and Black Friday, which are unrivaled when it comes to offering the fattest markdowns on high-end electronics — and “high-end electronics” certainly include Sonos sound equipment.

If you can afford to wait, we always recommend shopping during Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday, so long as you are prepared to be quick on the trigger as inventory often sells out fast during these events. If you don’t want to wait weeks or months, though, then keep your eyes sharp, because Sonos deals are almost always available somewhere.

How much should you spend on a Sonos speaker?

Sonos is a home theater equipment manufacturer renowned for its quality speakers with high-tech capabilities. It goes without saying, then, that Sonos products cleave towards the more expensive end of the price spectrum. However, the Sonos range is wide and diverse; you might just know Sonos for its popular stand-alone speakers, but the company has a far more extensive lineup than that. It manufactures just about every piece of home theater equipment you can think of, from speakers to soundbars, amplifiers, adapters for older stereo systems, and more, all of which spans a pretty wide range of price brackets.

How much you spend is up to you, but expect to pay north of $100 for even just an entry-level wireless speaker like the Sonos Roam. Prices only go up as you move into the more advanced speaker line, with the popular Sonos One retailing for more than $200 and more full-featured wireless speakers like the Sonos Move coming in at around $400. Those are retail prices, of course, and as always, we suggest holding out for one of the many worthy Sonos deals that are frequently available (and we’re happy to help you with that).

The Sonos soundbar range is also pretty diverse, with entry-level models like the Sonos Ray going for less than $300 and higher-end units like the Arc going for nearly $1,000. Again, it just depends on what your needs and budget are. A good way to save is by looking for Sonos deals in the form of packages that bundle Sonos devices (such as a soundbar and subwoofer, and maybe a pair of speakers) at a discount. That’ll still add up quickly, but building a good home theater system is sort of a “buy once, cry once” affair. Invest in good equipment now and it’ll last you for years and years before needing to be upgraded and replaced.

