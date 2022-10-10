If you were planning to pick up a TV during Black Friday, you might be able to get something a bit earlier, given that Amazon and Walmart are currently trying to outdo each other with sales events. Last week, Amazon announced the Prime Early Access Sale, which is essentially just Prime Day 2.0 and has the same sort of sales and exclusives for Prime members. In retaliation, Walmart released its own Walmart Rollout Sale, where there are a lot of electronics, like TVs, that are getting some incredible discounts. So, if you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals on TVs, then Walmart is, ironically, the place to look right now.

43-inch JVC Quantum 4K TV — $228, was $308

Budget TVs were always hit-and-miss, but in the past few years, the overall quality and feature set has been on par with the best 4K TVs for under $500, and this JVC Quantum lives up to that. What sets it apart from other TVs in this price range is the use of QLED and the overall better contrast compared to other budget TVs. While it sadly doesn’t have any HDR, it’s not going to be that amazing in terms of contrast; it has a few extra things that some might find useful, such as an optical audio port for better audio. It also has thin bezels, which we appreciate, and the Roku TV platform is one of the best in the business, so you get access to all the entertainment apps you could need.

55-inch Onn. QLED 4K TV — $298, was $428

If you’re looking for the most budget-friendly TV with 4K and HRD, then this Onn. TV is probably the one that fits the bill the best and is just shy of sitting on our list of best Roku TVs. As you can tell by the name, this Onn. uses a QLED panel with 36 local dimming zones that work in tandem with Dolby Vision HDR to give you better overall contrast for your films or shows. If you’re a fan of something more action-packed or sporty, it has motion smoothing tech that tries to recreate the 120Hz feel, which may be hit-and-miss for some, but the base 60Hz refresh rate is pretty good if you don’t care about the higher framerates. It also has a non-existent bezel, Wi-Fi streaming, and, of course, is loaded with the Roku TV smart TV platform that comes with a voice controllable remote, one of the best features modern TVs have given their complex interface.

65-inch Vizio V-Series — $448, was $528

When going for larger TVs, it always seems to be a compromise between size, cost, and features, but the Vizio V-series tries to balance all three to give you big-screen TVs with some great features. Having both HDR10+ and HLG, the V-series has some pretty great contrast quality overall, even though the HDR brightness may leave something to be desired. Even so, it has some other great features, such as the V-Gaming engine, which helps reduce input lag to below 10ms and provides a variable refresh rate, although it only has a base refresh rate of 60Hz, which isn’t a dealbreaker if you don’t play a lot of action or high-paced games. Also, if you’re not a fan of subscription streaming services, it comes with WatchFree+, Vizio’s streaming service that you don’t have to pay for, and there’s also the option of Chromecast and AirPlay if you prefer to go that route.

70-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV — $798, was $927

The M-series is Visio’s top-of-the-line offering, with a whopping 70-inch TV to work with; you get a lot of high-end features without the need to go into debt. For example, you get the IQ Active Processor, a 4K upscaler allowing you to watch all your older content in 4K. The HDR10+ and HLG are also more impressive due to the UltraBright 600, which gives you better HDR brightness compared to the V-series from above, and while you’re still only running at a base 60Hz, you have better motion smoothing and blur mitigation tech. There’s also an upgraded ProGaming Engine which adds AMD Freesync, an even lower input lag, and a few extra gaming-specific features like a gaming menu and HGiG. As such, the M-Series is probably one of the best TV deals if you don’t want to pay a ton for advanced features, a big screen, and versatility.

65-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,549, was $2,500

If you’re looking for one of the best Prime Day TV deals, the LG C1 OLED 4K TV is tough to beat, especially since you’re getting nearly half off one of the best TVs on the market. You get an OLED display right off the bat, which means perfect blacks and fantastic contrast quality. If you’re a gamer, there’s even better news — it has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, and that’s not just great for gamers since action films and sports also gain a lot from having higher refresh rates. There’s also an impressive audio package due to the AI Sound Pro, which does its behind-the-curtain processing to adjust the audio automatically for better dialogue and surround sound.

Editors' Recommendations