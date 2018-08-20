Digital Trends
Save $40 on a laptop backpack that has its own USB charging port

Jacob Kienlen
A backpack can be so many different things. It can be a place to house your books, a laptop carrier, a gym bag, and even a suitcase. No matter what you use it for, however, chances are pretty good that you’ll be carrying it on your back. That’s the beauty of the classic backpack — it’s convenient, comfortable, and compact. If you want something a bit more tech-savvy, you can take it one step further and charge your phone with it. This laptop backpack from Amazon comes with a USB charging port, and it’s only $30 right now.

Is there anything more convenient than being able to charge your phone with your backpack? Plugging it into yourself maybe, but since that isn’t possible and potentially really gross, a USB backpack is as good as it gets. The bag itself does not come with a portable power bank, so if you don’t already have one, you’ll need to pick one up online. Just keep in mind that anything under 10,000 mAh will probably only charge your phone one time before it needs some charging itself.

The USB port is definitely the coolest feature of this travel backpack, but its actually a pretty great bag on its own. With lots of storage space, including a separate laptop compartment, you’ll have no problem finding a place for all your stuff. The laptop pocket can accommodate laptops as large as 15.6 inches with its cushy interior. It also has a waterproof design, so you won’t have to worry about books or electronics getting wet in the rain. And with ample back support, you’ll barely even notice you’re carrying it.

If you’re looking for a new backpack for school, work, travel, or all three, this USB laptop bag is an excellent option. With thousands of great reviews, this backpack has even been backed by Amazon as one of its best-selling backpacks, though that might have something to do with the price. With a $40 discount, this deal is hard to pass up.

$30 | Amazon

