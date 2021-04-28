Best Way Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

Way Day deals have arrived and that means there are some awesome Way Day robot vacuum sales going on thanks to the sales event’s focus on ways to improve your home. If you’re thinking about buying a new robot vacuum in the sales, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the best Way Day robot vacuum deals rounded up in one place. Alongside that, we’ve also taken a look at whether you should buy a robot vacuum during the sales event and what to look for if you do.
Best Way Day Robot Vacuum Deals
Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black$380
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop$520
Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum$500
eufy RoboVac 15C MAX$176
Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum$180
Ecovacs Deebot 665 Robot Vacuum$180
Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum$428
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot$950
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$275
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal$399
eufy RoboVac 30C MAX$200
Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Lidar Navigation$700
Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum$214
Roomba® i3$299
ionVac Robot Vacuum$129
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop$550
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum$263
eufy RoboVac 30C$250
Roborock E3 Robot Vacuum and Mop$220
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot$749
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal$599
iRobot s-Series Clean Base$316
Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black$100
Eufy RoboVac 35C Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner$153
Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi$199
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal$900
Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black$750
Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum$150
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Vacuum$428
Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included$479
Should You Buy a Robot Vacuum on Way Day?
Way Day is an increasingly popular sales event for good reason. It tends to offer quite respectable prices, even if they don’t always line up with Prime Day or Black Friday. Crucially, buy as part of the Way day sales and you get to enjoy your new robot vacuum now rather than have to wait till later in the year. Think about how many hours of manually vacuuming that could save you!
As always, it’s a smart move to consider your budget before you hit the buy button. There are some pretty good budget-priced robot vacuums out there but you can also spend a lot as part of the Way Day robot vacuum deals. It all depends on what features you most desire and what you’re looking for. Obviously, during any sales event, you can get more for your money, but don’t be tempted into spending more than you can afford.
It’s a good idea to check out our guides to the best robot vacuums currently out there, as well as our look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair. We also have a general all-rounder guide on how to choose a robot vacuum so you can know exactly what to look for.
Robot vacuums have come a long way in recent years but it’s important to consider if you need virtual mapping, smart sensors, scheduling, voice activation, and other useful bonuses that may not be essential to your situation.
Perhaps the most essential tool if you can afford it is that your vacuum cleaner can handle dirt disposal for you. These models tend to be more expensive as their home base contains its own bin but it’s a real timesaver if you’re liable to forget to empty your robot vacuum manually.
There are a lot of different brands out there to consider too with iRobot typically the best-reviewed but also more expensive than its alternatives. If you’re on a budget then something from Eufy is generally a better option although bear in mind you’ll get fewer fancy features with a focus on strong suction power instead.
