  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Way Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

By

Way Day deals have arrived and that means there are some awesome Way Day robot vacuum sales going on thanks to the sales event’s focus on ways to improve your home. If you’re thinking about buying a new robot vacuum in the sales, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the best Way Day robot vacuum deals rounded up in one place. Alongside that, we’ve also taken a look at whether you should buy a robot vacuum during the sales event and what to look for if you do.

Best Way Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Black

$380 $650
The Roborock S6 is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop. It is astonishingly efficient with multi-floor mapping and selective room cleaning, while offering long battery life and remaining very quiet.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum & mop, equipped with precision navigation, multi-floor mapping & selective room cleaning, providing convenient, effective & powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$500 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$176 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$180 $223
Who said deep cleaning your floors cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Ecovacs Deebot 665 Robot Vacuum

$180 $300
If you want a fast and easy way to keep your home clean, the Ecovacs Deebot 665 robot vacuum is an amazing housekeeper, capable of keeping your home spick and span even while you're away.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum

$428 $600
What makes the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum great is that you can leave the entire task of vacuuming to it. You can simply program it through the app or by voice to clean and empty its own dirt bin.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$950 $1,249
If you've got a lot on your plate and don't have enough time to do some spring-cleaning, take this Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle out for a spin and give your home a full clean whenever you want.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $540
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal

$399 $599
The i3+ c;leans up after itself with automatic dirt disposal. Follows voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$200 $300
Leave floorcare to the eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $50 off
Expires soon

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Lidar Navigation

$700 $750
Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects and unknown obstacles paired with precision by LiDAR navigation and Advanced Route Management.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$214 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Roomba® i3

$299 $400
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

ionVac Robot Vacuum

$129 $180
Sweep your floor clean with the powerful suction of this Robot vacuum. You can use voice command to control and quietly clean surfaces with this smart vacuum.
Buy at Walmart
Extra discount with coupon on page
Expires soon

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop

$550 $600
With precision laser navigation, Z-shape cleaning, and selective room cleaning, this robotic vacuum cleans faster and better. It also comes with an electric water tank and app controlled water flow.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum

$263 $308
This powerful Alexa-compatible robot vacuum cleaner has an extra large dustbin. It's good for homes with pets because of its tangle-free brush. Up to 130 minutes of run time between battery charges.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

eufy RoboVac 30C

$250 $300
You can think of the eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $100 off
Expires soon

Roborock E3 Robot Vacuum and Mop

$220 $350
This robot vacuum and mop provides efficient and intelligent cleaning with no random bumping. The large battery capacity and app control help for an even more thorough and easy cleaning experience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$749 $1,049
If your home's in need of some tender love and care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust-free and fresh as a daisy.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$599 $1,000
The original self-emptying Roomba, the i7+ builds maps of the rooms of your home to aid in efficient cleaning.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$316 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this clean base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Pure Clean Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$100 $247
This vacuum features a self-programmed cleaning path navigation that works on hardwood, linoleum, tile and carpeted floors. Includes a HEPA filter and an upgraded V2.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Eufy RoboVac 35C Automatic Programmable Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$153 $300
The RoboVac can pair with the EufyHome app and voice control services like Amazon, Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving you the power to control it from anywhere.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Shark ION™ Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi

$199 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$900 $1,100
Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$750 $800
ECOVACS latest and most advanced model uses AI to recognize objects in your home and monitors with a dedicated security camera. Vacuums and mopping ad hoc or following your preferred schedule.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum

$150 $180
This robot vacuum with powerful suction is already affordable, but if you use the $50 off coupon, you can pick one up for $100.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE Vacuum

$428 $600
Forget about vacuuming for up to a month. The Shark IQ Robot vacuum has a self-empty base, self-cleaning brushrolll, works with Amazon Alexa, and lets you select a room select with home mapping.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin Included

$479 $599
You won't have to empty this robot vacuum's dust bin as it cleans your home floors because it self-empties to a central container when it returns to the docking station to recharge the battery.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a Robot Vacuum on Way Day?

Way Day is an increasingly popular sales event for good reason. It tends to offer quite respectable prices, even if they don’t always line up with Prime Day or Black Friday. Crucially, buy as part of the Way day sales and you get to enjoy your new robot vacuum now rather than have to wait till later in the year. Think about how many hours of manually vacuuming that could save you!

As always, it’s a smart move to consider your budget before you hit the buy button. There are some pretty good budget-priced robot vacuums out there but you can also spend a lot as part of the Way Day robot vacuum deals. It all depends on what features you most desire and what you’re looking for. Obviously, during any sales event, you can get more for your money, but don’t be tempted into spending more than you can afford.

It’s a good idea to check out our guides to the best robot vacuums currently out there, as well as our look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair. We also have a general all-rounder guide on how to choose a robot vacuum so you can know exactly what to look for.

Robot vacuums have come a long way in recent years but it’s important to consider if you need virtual mapping, smart sensors, scheduling, voice activation, and other useful bonuses that may not be essential to your situation.

Perhaps the most essential tool if you can afford it is that your vacuum cleaner can handle dirt disposal for you. These models tend to be more expensive as their home base contains its own bin but it’s a real timesaver if you’re liable to forget to empty your robot vacuum manually.

There are a lot of different brands out there to consider too with iRobot typically the best-reviewed but also more expensive than its alternatives. If you’re on a budget then something from Eufy is generally a better option although bear in mind you’ll get fewer fancy features with a focus on strong suction power instead.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Way Day Keurig Deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k slim

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for April 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Robot vacuum with triple lidar system has eyes to help it avoid poop

robot vacuum uses triple lidar avoid dog poop 360 s10

Best Prime Day 2021 PS4 deals: What to expect

Playstation 4 Controller

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

The best Prime Day home security camera deals 2021: What to expect

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020

Best cheap MacBook deals for April 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Laptop 3 with this deal

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2021

best apple watch deals