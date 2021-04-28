Best Way Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Way Day deals have arrived and that means there are some awesome Way Day robot vacuum sales going on thanks to the sales event’s focus on ways to improve your home. If you’re thinking about buying a new robot vacuum in the sales, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the best Way Day robot vacuum deals rounded up in one place. Alongside that, we’ve also taken a look at whether you should buy a robot vacuum during the sales event and what to look for if you do.

Way Day is an increasingly popular sales event for good reason. It tends to offer quite respectable prices, even if they don’t always line up with Prime Day or Black Friday. Crucially, buy as part of the Way day sales and you get to enjoy your new robot vacuum now rather than have to wait till later in the year. Think about how many hours of manually vacuuming that could save you!

As always, it’s a smart move to consider your budget before you hit the buy button. There are some pretty good budget-priced robot vacuums out there but you can also spend a lot as part of the Way Day robot vacuum deals. It all depends on what features you most desire and what you’re looking for. Obviously, during any sales event, you can get more for your money, but don’t be tempted into spending more than you can afford.

It’s a good idea to check out our guides to the best robot vacuums currently out there, as well as our look at the best robot vacuums for pet hair. We also have a general all-rounder guide on how to choose a robot vacuum so you can know exactly what to look for.

Robot vacuums have come a long way in recent years but it’s important to consider if you need virtual mapping, smart sensors, scheduling, voice activation, and other useful bonuses that may not be essential to your situation.

Perhaps the most essential tool if you can afford it is that your vacuum cleaner can handle dirt disposal for you. These models tend to be more expensive as their home base contains its own bin but it’s a real timesaver if you’re liable to forget to empty your robot vacuum manually.

There are a lot of different brands out there to consider too with iRobot typically the best-reviewed but also more expensive than its alternatives. If you’re on a budget then something from Eufy is generally a better option although bear in mind you’ll get fewer fancy features with a focus on strong suction power instead.

