The best cheap wireless mouse deals for March 2020

By

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has pushed a lot of companies to authorize remote work. One great way to establish a healthy work-from-home routine is to set up a workspace. If you’re going to have your laptop positioned next to other external displays, you wouldn’t want to stretch across your desk to use your laptop’s internal touchpad, would you? That said, it would be best to invest in a wireless mouse. It’s more versatile and more comfortable to use than a touchpad, plus, there are no cables to drag things around your desk.

A good, cheap wireless mouse shouldn’t be hard to find, especially with so many retailers dropping prices on brand-name models. We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best wireless mouse deals along with a few buying tips to help you identify which one suits your needs best. You might also want to check our collection of home office deals and laptop deals if you are looking for more ways to gear up your workspace.

Today’s best wireless mouse deals

  • Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse$22, was $40
  • HP Z5000 Wireless Mouse, Dark Ash Silver$32, was $40
  • Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse$43, was $50
  • Lenovo Yoga Mouse, Black$57, was $70
  • Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse$71, was $100
  • Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Optical Mouse, Graphite$84, was $100

Logitech M187 Mini Wireless Optical Mouse - Black

$12 $20
Expires soon
Comfortably navigate your computer with this mini wireless mouse. It features optical technology to provide precise control, plus a nano receiver that ensures reliable wireless operation.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Laser Mouse - Black

$60 $80
Expires soon
This Logitech wireless mouse is built for smooth and efficient navigation across multiple computer screens. It has the The Darkfield technology for easy tracking on metal, glass and cloth surfaces.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

$42 $60
Expires soon
Convenient design that can be flattened for storage. It responds accurately to the speed of your finger movement to navigate through documents or web pages as quickly or as cautiously as needed.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse - Black

$35 $50
Expires soon
This mouse has the Logitech Flow technology that can seamlessly control up to three computers. It also has a responsive scroll wheel and can be customized for easy usage.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Z5000 Wireless Mouse, Dark Ash Silver

$32 $40
Expires soon
Perfect for left- and right-handed people, this mouse ensures reliable wireless operation without the need for a dongle. Easy navigation is assured in multiple operating systems.
Buy at Walmart

HP X3000 Wireless Mouse, Blue

$13 $17
Expires soon
No more pulling and tugging with this wireless mouse. Its scroll wheel lets you zip through websites and documents with speed and ease, while its contoured shape ensures all-day comfort.
Buy at Walmart

Lenovo Yoga Mouse, Black

$57 $70
Expires soon
A fully functional mouse that adapts to any laptop. It can also transform into a remote control by twisting the device, perfect for presentations. Its battery is rechargeable.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

$71 $100
Expires soon
The best wireless mouse. Designed with a precision sensor that tracks on virtually any surface. It has a speed-adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse

$27 $50
Expires soon
This mouse has a versatile scroll wheel that can switch from hyper-fast to precision click-to-click scrolling. It also features laser-grade tracking for smooth, responsive, precise cursor control.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M525 Wireless Mouse

$26 $40
Expires soon
Sporting ultra-smooth cursor control, micro-precise scrolling, and super-long and reliable battery power, this compact wireless mouse screams control and optimal productivity.
Buy at Amazon

New Microsoft ARC Mouse – Sage

$64 $80
Expires soon
Perfect companion for your Windows 10 PC. Its overall design is optimized for the most comfortable, natural interaction. Ultra-slim and lightweight for easy storage and packing for travel.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse

$43 $50
Expires soon
Whether you're on the battlefield or shuffling between meetings, bring your A-game with this Razer mouse. It flaunts a compact, ergonomic body and is optimized for both work and play.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse - Mint

$15 $20
Expires soon
The go-to mouse for accurate scrolling and navigation across documents and websites. It fits comfortably in the hand and ensures smooth tracking on most surfaces to maximize productivity.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Optical Mouse - Graphite

$84 $100
Expires soon
The best ergonomic mouse. It's supremely comfortable, intuitive, and easy to get to grips with. Logitech claims it can offer up to a 10% reduction in muscle strain with extended usage.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse

$30 $60
Expires soon
The sculpted trackball of this mouse lets you work in comfort as it supports your hand and lets you rest your arm. Its Logitech Unifying tech allows for easy pairing with up to six compatible devices.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

$19 $30
Expires soon
Stay productive without missing a beat or disturbing the people around you. This mouse offers the same click feel without the click noise. Contoured grips made of soft rubber ensures total comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse 2 (Wireless, Rechargable) - Silver

$74 $79
Expires soon
With a light profile and optimized foot design, the Magic Mouse 2 tracks easier and moves with less resistance across your desk. It's also rechargeable, eliminating the use of traditional batteries.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

$22 $40
Expires soon
Power through your workflow with the point-and-click precision, long battery life, and hand-friendly shape of this mouse. Its buttons can be customized to do exactly what you want.
Buy at Amazon

A beginner’s guide to wireless mice

Wireless mice have evolved in a lot of ways and have caught up with wired counterparts. This means going cordless these days no longer entail compromising precision or restriction in reliability and responsiveness. And while all mice are simple, not all of them are created equal. That’s why it’s important to choose a mouse that will deliver the most comfort and flexibility depending on your needs, especially that’s it’s one of the most hands-on aspects of a computer.

Every mouse has a different type of sensor inside. Optical types use LED lights and are ideal for fabric mouse pads and other non-glossy materials. Laser options, on the other hand, are more sensitive and cause more variation in tracking. On the good note, they work best on just about any type of surface. Most mouse models utilize their own tech to ensure easy tracking on various surfaces such as metal, glass, and cloth.

Physical features like size, ergonomics, and grip are key factors as well in picking the right wireless mouse. A portable mouse is smaller and is perfect for travel, while a mouse meant for desktop usage is typically larger. Those who will be using a mouse for long periods of time and want to reduce hand and wrist strain will want to stick to an ergonomic mouse. This type conforms to the hand and enables users to hold their fingers, hands, and wrists at angles that are more comfortable. Grip comes in three types and choosing the best for you all boils down on whether you want to designate mouse movement on your palm, fingers, or your entire hand (by forming a claw).

For most users, a standard mouse — consisting of left and right buttons plus a scroll wheel — will do the trick. Most operating systems assign primary functions to the left button, such as clicking on-screen items and selecting objects, while secondary actions including opening menus are all designated to the right button. The scroll wheel usually sits in between the buttons, allowing users to easily navigate through websites and documents by scrolling up and down.

Mice made for more complex or specific functions have additional buttons built into them. These extra top and side buttons are designed for quick access to various special actions. In most cases, a multi-button mouse has a software that allows the customization and remapping of the buttons. This brings in a wide range of individualized functionality that promotes maximizing productivity and ease of usage.

LED lights are another extra feature and are mostly present in gaming mice. They offer a nice touch of flair, especially on in-game effects. A mouse with LED lights also normally comes with software for customizing the lighting so it matches with the games.

Other things to look out for when shopping for a wireless mouse involve extra conveniences and productivity-focused features. These include but are not limited to noise-free clicks, micro-precise, and hyper-fast scrolling, the ability to connect to up to several devices at once, and the capacity to be converted into a remote (perfect for presentations).

Do wireless mice need to be charged?

Some wireless mice use rechargeable batteries and need to be plugged in via a cable to juice up. There are also some models that use traditional replaceable batteries. Regardless of whether you prefer a mouse with rechargeable or replaceable batteries, the battery life depends on the model and the usage.

Are wireless mice waterproof?

Some are, some aren’t. There are models with sealed housing that can effectively block moisture and liquids from penetrating to protect the internal components from getting damaged. Mice specially designed for medical, marine, and factory applications are also usually waterproof and chemical-resistant for easier cleaning and disinfection.

Be sure to visit our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting deals on tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

