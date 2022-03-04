Bose 700 headphones are $50 cheaper for a limited time

Picking up one of these great active noise canceling headphone deals can be a game-changer, and there’s no brand as instantly recognizable for ANC as Bose. Not only do they provide exceptional audio quality and smart features, but their ANC is incredibly effective at keeping the noise of the world away from your ears. That’s why we’re ecstatic to tell you about one of the best Bose headphone deals you can get at Best Buy. Today, you can pick up the Bose 700 headphones for just $329, which is a $50 discount from the regular price of $379. That’s easily one of the best Bose 700 deals that you can find right now. Keep reading to find out why this is the only pair of headphones you need.

When we reviewed the Bose 700 headphones, we called them “your new frequent flyers” because they’re a fantastic pickup for people who are constantly on the move. If you’re someone who works in business and needs to hop in and out of calls and conferences frequently, the 700 headphones are a must-have. The call quality is remarkably clear, with exceptional audio capture through the built-in array of microphones. Those same microphones also power Bose’s industry-leading active noise cancellation, with the ability to completely block out external noise without the hissing or whining that comes with lesser headphones. In addition, you’ll be able to wear them throughout your entire trip, thanks to the remarkably comfortable design and high-quality materials.

The Bose 700 also sound great, with well-tuned audio perfect for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, along with plenty of granular audio control with the Bose Music app’s built-in settings and equalizer. They sound even better when you’re on an airplane, with remarkable quality that cuts through any external noise you might face during a flight. There are great media controls on the 700, with the ability to play/pause, skip tracks, adjust volume, and configure the noise cancellation directly on the headphones themselves. You can also launch your voice assistant through a specialized button on the right. You even have the ability to connect with multiple devices at once, which is helpful if you need to stay hooked up to both your laptop for content and your phone for receiving a call.

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of headphones for traveling, calling, or staying productive on the go, the Bose 700 are one of the best options around. Right now, you can pick up these fantastic headphones at Best Buy for only $329, which is a $50 discount from the regular price of $379. Hit that Buy Now button below, but hurry! This deal could end at any time, so get it as soon as you can!

