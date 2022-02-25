If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones. They’re an impressive set of wireless headphones that make great accompaniment for all sorts of uses, including on your morning commute, while working at home or in the office, or taking in some movies or sports in the comfort of your home theater. The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are also seeing a massive discount at Best Buy today, so read onward for more on these great headphones and more on this great deal, which is one of the best Bose headphone deals and one of the best all-around headphone deals we’ve come across.

Why buy

Premium sound quality

Top-notch noise cancellation

Great battery life

Designed for comfort

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones are just $279 at Best Buy today, making for a $50 savings on the super-popular headphones, which typically cost $329. The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are a great set of headphones for just about any use. In fact, they’re some of the best headphones for pairing with your home theater, for your daily commute, and for just taking in some music or other content while you work. They feature the top-notch sound quality that Bose is known for, and they even feature TriPort acoustic architecture, which adds depth and fullness to the sound without adding size to the headphones.

In addition to being a great all-purpose set of headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you’ll come across. They feature Bose’s Acoustic Noise-Canceling, which is now better than ever. With an additional external microphone, the QuietComfort 45 headphones make quick work of noise cancellation, and they now feature an Aware Mode that brings the outside world in, should the ability to hear around you become a necessity. An adjustable equalizer also allows you to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to your personal liking, or select one of several preset options.

Battery life is as good as ever on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones as they’re able to reach 24 hours on a single charge, and a full charge in just over two hours. They’re even able to reach a charge capable of three hours of playback in just 15 minutes, a really nice feature to have should you run the battery dry without having much time to hang out near an outlet. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are more comfortable than ever, sporting an updated design since previous models. They pair easily with Bluetooth devices that include smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktop computers, and even home theater electronics.

A heck of a deal even at their regular price of $329, the Boise QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones are seeing a $50 discount at Best Buy today. That makes them just $279, and a must-have deal. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available, so click over to Best Buy now to claim yours.

When are the best Bose QuietComfort 45 deals?

While this sale we’ve tracked down today on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones is quite the deal indeed, there’s reason to believe additional deals and discounts can’t be found, particularly on Prime Day and during holiday shopping seasons such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ve seen massive discounts on tech during these shopping rushes, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones will see a huge discount of their own during these times. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are an item we see discounted regularly, which gives even more reason to believe they’ll see an even larger discount during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

But one thing to take into account when waiting for the best Bose QuietComfort 45 headphone deal is that there’s a pretty good deal ripe for the taking right now. This is especially something to consider if you’re in the market for a really great set of headphones right now, and don’t want to wait until Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday to start jamming with a new set of headphones. Another good rule of thumb when keeping an eye out for the best deal is that while a better deal may be out there one day, the best deal is always the one currently being offered, as there’s no guarantee Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday will bring the deal you’re waiting on. You can grab a great deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones right now, and we recommend you do so.

