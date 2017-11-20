Upgrade your home with these Build.com Black Friday deals

The holidays are upon us, and that means spending more time inside with family and friends. You want your guests to feel welcome in your home, but creating the perfect balance of comfort and design is a lot more difficult than it sounds. Short of hiring an interior designer, picturing new fixtures and design elements in your living space can be a real struggle.

Build.com, the largest online-only home improvement retailer, has found a way to make this process easier than ever. With their new In-Home Preview you can visualize how a product will look in your home without having to leave the comfort of it. This technology is currently available for select products on the Build.com iPhone and iPad app and will be coming to the Build.com Android app in 2018. In the meantime, their huge Black Friday sale is going on right now, making it the perfect time to start improving your home.

You can download the app, start testing products, and save big on the latest fixtures, appliances, and more.

Build.com appliance deals

Refrigerators : Save up to 50 percent on the latest refrigerators with brands such as KitchenAid, LG, and Samsung.

: Save up to 50 percent on the latest refrigerators with brands such as KitchenAid, LG, and Samsung. Ranges : Save up to 30 percent on ranges to prepare for the holiday season. Prices start as low as $404.

: Save up to 30 percent on ranges to prepare for the holiday season. Prices start as low as $404. Dishwashers : Washing dishes can be a pain, especially during the holidays. Save up to 50 percent on name brand dishwashers.

: Washing dishes can be a pain, especially during the holidays. Save up to 50 percent on name brand dishwashers. Washers and dryers : In the market for a new washer and dryer? Save up to 35 percent on select washers and dryers with prices starting as low as $449.

: In the market for a new washer and dryer? Save up to 35 percent on select washers and dryers with prices starting as low as $449. Fireplaces: Stay warm this winter with a brand new fireplace from Build.com. Save up to 45 percent on select fireplaces.

Build.com lighting and fixture deals

Bathroom lighting : Save up to 80 percent on all different styles of bathroom lights.

: Save up to 80 percent on all different styles of bathroom lights. Landscape lighting : Not all design elements need to be in the home. Save up to 75 percent on select landscape lights.

: Not all design elements need to be in the home. Save up to 75 percent on select landscape lights. Shower fixtures : Make your shower a sanctuary and save up to 70 percent on select shower systems, shower heads, and more.

: Make your shower a sanctuary and save up to 70 percent on select shower systems, shower heads, and more. Kitchen faucets: A new faucet is a simple way to bring a modern touch to an otherwise outdated kitchen. Save up to 75 percent on select models.

Build.com hardware deals

Electronic locks : Protect your home with a lock that can’t be picked and save up to 55 percent with these deals.

: Protect your home with a lock that can’t be picked and save up to 55 percent with these deals. Cabinet knobs : It’s the little touches that matter the most. Save up to 60 percent on knobs to help your cabinets pop.

: It’s the little touches that matter the most. Save up to 60 percent on knobs to help your cabinets pop. Cabinet organizers : A messy cabinet can really slow you down in the kitchen. Save up to 60 percent on these Build.com options.

: A messy cabinet can really slow you down in the kitchen. Save up to 60 percent on these Build.com options. Mirrors: Can you see yourself getting a new mirror? Save up to 65 percent on when you buy online.

