Photography isn’t exactly a cheap hobby, but if you’re looking to get into it and want everything you need to get started for less than a grand, this bundled Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal is the one. The best Black Friday deals focus heavily on laptops, TVs, and other entertainment devices, but this annual sale is also a great opportunity to shop for camera deals. Right now, you can grab the Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera with an EF-M 15-45mm lens and the Canon Content Creator Kit from Best Buy for $800, saving you $100.

It’s no secret that Canon has been busy making many of the best digital cameras for decades now, and the Canon EOS M50 Mark II lives up to the brand name. It’s an excellent mid-level mirrorless camera released just a few years ago, and at that time, it was one of the first Canon mirrorless cameras to feature 4K video recording capabilities. That makes the Canon EOS M50 great not just for taking photos, but also for shooting crisp UHD footage at 60 frames per second (you can also record 1080p video at 120 fps if you want). It even features livestreaming capabilities.

Along with the Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera body, this Black Friday bundle includes an EF-M 15-45mm detachable lens and the Canon Content Creator Kit. That detachable lens lets you get started shooting high-quality photographs and videos right out of the box, and the Content Creator Kit also gives you a camera-mounted microphone with a wind guard and Canon’s lightweight Tripod Grip. The aptly named Tripod Grip pulls double duty as a tabletop tripod and detachable handle, and the grip even features a compact removable remote control for the camera.

The camera alone is a great value if you’re looking to dip your feet into the world of hobbyist photography and/or online content creation, and this Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal sweetens the pot further with a $100 discount that lets you score this bundle for just $800. This is a great camera package for photography, streaming, and social media that can be yours for less than a grand.

Should you shop this Canon M50 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

If this Canon EOS M50 Black Friday deal catches your eye, then there’s really no reason to sit on it, especially if you think it’ll be cheaper come Cyber Monday — the truth is, it probably won’t. Black Friday sales run all weekend long now and blend right into Cyber Monday, and the deals are typically about the same. Not only that, but supply shortages this year increase the risk that a Black Friday deal you’ve had your eye on will sell out quickly and might not get restocked before Cyber Week or even before Christmas.

That’s why it’s a good idea to grab your goodies now (especially if it’s a gift for someone). Many retailers are offering Black Friday price guarantees as well as extended return periods, so in the event that something you buy does become cheaper later, you can either get a refund for the difference or simply return the item you bought and grab it again at the lower price.

