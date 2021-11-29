Have you been on the lookout for some Cyber Monday graphics cards deals, all to no avail? It’s not just you: The graphics card (GPU) shortage has left the market bare. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to find GPUs included even in the best Cyber Monday deals this year. Fortunately, there are ways to get yourself a powerful gaming beast even without spending a fortune on a new graphics card — all you need is a gaming PC or a laptop that’s already equipped with a great GPU.

As an example, the HP Pavilion gaming desktop is now discounted to just $650 from $800, saving you $150 if you shop right now, and there are also other Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to choose from. Take a look below and shop quickly — these computers are bound to sell out fast.

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $650, was $800

Why Buy:

Powerful, fully customizable gaming computer

Capable of running all the latest games

Equipped with an 11th-Generation Intel Core processor and an Nvidia graphics card

Lots of storage, memory, and Windows 11 comes pre-installed

This outstanding gaming PC holds the elusive graphics card many of us have been searching for in the midst of the ongoing GPU shortage. At its base configuration, this desktop comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super, complete with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. If you’ll want to splurge a little more, you can customize the computer before you buy it, including up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card that comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. No matter which one you pick, you can rest assured that your games are going to run smoothly.

The companion to the powerful graphics card is an equally fantastic processor (CPU), the Intel Core i5-11400. It’s a CPU with six cores and a clock speed that you can boost up to 4.4GHz, which will make running CPU-based games a breeze. It’s also optimal for other activities, so when you put your game down, you can get right back to productivity or creative endeavors, such as photo or video editing, without a hitch. The processor-based speed is only further supported by 8GB of 2933MHz RAM, 256GB of SSD storage for quick boot-ups, and the use of the latest operating system: Windows 11.

The HP Pavilion is a successful series of the best gaming desktops, and this model is no different from its predecessors — it’s still a beast that gamers are bound to love. Starting with the black-and-green design that doesn’t scream “gamer” but still looks cool and ending with the components it’s equipped with, Pavilion is one of those gaming PC Cyber Monday deals you should never miss. Shop now while supplies last because they certainly won’t be around long.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $1070

Why Buy:

Powerful gaming laptop

Dedicated graphics card from Nvidia

Super-fast Intel processor with up to 4.5GHz clock speed

Thin, portable, yet perfect for gaming

If you’re not a fan of staying still, why not take your gaming with you on the go? Modern laptops can absolutely keep up with fully-fledged gaming PCs these days, and this Dell G15 model is here to serve as proof. It comes equipped with a fantastic gamer-oriented 15-inch FHD screen. Sporting high refresh rates that you can choose between, either 120Hz or 165Hz, it’s perfect for popular games that benefit from fast reaction times. Add to that a wide color palette, 3ms response time, and a brightness of 300 nits, and you get yourself a laptop that can support gaming just as well as it can run all other kinds of entertainment. It has a backlit RGB keyboard that looks great in the dark, thin bezels around the screen, and a high-quality webcam on the top of it.

Inside, this Dell model is just as good as it is on the outside. It has a 10th-Generation Intel mobility CPU, the i5-10500H, that can run at a frequency as fast as 4.5GHz. It also has one of Nvidia’s more successful graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1650 4GB. This power duo will run many games, including some of the latest, at optimal settings. Whether you spend all your free time gaming or you also want to use this laptop for other tasks, you’ll be pleased to know that the 8GB of 2933MHz memory that it comes with is perfect for multitasking. You’ll also get a 256GB SSD for optimal storage, and it doesn’t hurt that it will make your games launch just that much quicker. Top it off with up to 10 hours of battery life (much higher than many other laptops) and you’ve got yourself a fantastic deal.

Gaming laptops always sell out quickly these days, and this one is currently MASSIVELY discounted to just $650, down from $1070. That’s right, you’re saving a whopping $419 if you shop right now. Don’t let this one get away — a deal like this won’t come back anytime soon.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

