Tired of bitter coffee? Pick up a cold brew coffee maker for $19 on Amazon

With an estimated 2.25 billion cups of coffee consumed each day, it’s no surprise that a cup of joe is an essential part of so many mornings. Such a huge market brings a wide variety of trending flavors and styles, from frappes to lattes, and one of the most recent trends is a smooth, lush beverage called cold brew.

Cold brew isn’t just coffee on ice, it’s a caffeinated sensation that takes hours to effectively craft. Demand for this chilled beverage is increasing year over year, making it a hot commodity in coffee shops everywhere. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker lets you take the brewing into your own hands. All you need is a bag of your favorite coffee grounds, water, and a refrigerator to get started.

This cold brew coffee maker sits conveniently in your fridge, and with a 32-ounce capacity, you should have no trouble finding roomfor it. Make up to 4 servings of smooth, delicious coffee without the hassle of bulky machines.

Do you dislike the bitter taste of most coffee? Traditional hot brewing methods release acids and oils that create a bitter flavor. If you’re someone who cringes at the site of plain black coffee, it’s probably just your taste buds cowering in fear from past acidic experiences. With cold brew, only the natural flavors are extracted to create a more smooth and even taste that doesn’t leave you’re mouth feeling distressed. Once brewed, you can keep the concentrated coffee fresh for up to 2 weeks for use in hot or iced beverages.

So if you’re looking to start creating your own cold brew and ditch the bitterness, now is the perfect time to pick up the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Grab one today for just $19 on Amazon after a smooth 24 percent discount.

