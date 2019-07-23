Share

Cold brew coffee is a great way to cool down while getting your caffeine fix on warm summer days. This drink is made by steeping the grounds in room- to low-temperature water at least overnight, which produces a smoother, less acidic taste. But with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot of cold brew in only five minutes. Get it now on Amazon for a steal at only $49.

If you are looking for gift ideas for college students, the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System can be a great option. This usually $130 coffee maker is getting a steep 62% discount on Amazon before school starts. Stocks are limited for this item, so make sure to place your order now.

First, let us talk about the difference between cold brew and iced coffee. As mentioned above, cold brew is made without heat. This method results in a drink that has less acid but more caffeine than regular coffee. Iced coffee, on the other hand, is prepared with hot water like most coffee drinks. The hot drink is allowed to cool down before being poured over ice. Most of the time, this results in diluted coffee.

The makers of the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System developed a proprietary, patent-pending pump which speeds up the extraction of the coffee flavor from the grounds – all without heat. The process is done by moving water back and forth between the carafe and the brewing chamber. Flavor and concentration can be customized by adjusting the ratio of coffee grounds to water or by increasing the brewing time up to 15 minutes.

The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System comes with a 1.5-liter carafe. You can use it to safely store any amount of cold brew in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. And when it is time to clean up, simply run the Cold Brew System with just water and no grounds.

Hurry and order your Dash Rapid Cold Brew System from Amazon now to get it at the heavily discounted price of $49. That is an $81 price cut on a product that can help you save thousands of dollars on coffee-shop cold brews.

