Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Drake Hawkins
By
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4

Cold brew coffee is a great way to cool down while getting your caffeine fix on warm summer days. This drink is made by steeping the grounds in room- to low-temperature water at least overnight, which produces a smoother, less acidic taste. But with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot of cold brew in only five minutes. Get it now on Amazon for a steal at only $49.

If you are looking for gift ideas for college students, the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System can be a great option. This usually $130 coffee maker is getting a steep 62% discount on Amazon before school starts. Stocks are limited for this item, so make sure to place your order now.

First, let us talk about the difference between cold brew and iced coffee. As mentioned above, cold brew is made without heat. This method results in a drink that has less acid but more caffeine than regular coffee. Iced coffee, on the other hand, is prepared with hot water like most coffee drinks. The hot drink is allowed to cool down before being poured over ice. Most of the time, this results in diluted coffee.

The makers of the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System developed a proprietary, patent-pending pump which speeds up the extraction of the coffee flavor from the grounds – all without heat. The process is done by moving water back and forth between the carafe and the brewing chamber. Flavor and concentration can be customized by adjusting the ratio of coffee grounds to water or by increasing the brewing time up to 15 minutes.

The Dash Rapid Cold Brew System comes with a 1.5-liter carafe. You can use it to safely store any amount of cold brew in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. And when it is time to clean up, simply run the Cold Brew System with just water and no grounds.

Hurry and order your Dash Rapid Cold Brew System from Amazon now to get it at the heavily discounted price of $49. That is an $81 price cut on a product that can help you save thousands of dollars on coffee-shop cold brews.

Looking for more discounts on kitchen appliances, smart home devices, and other home (and dorm) tech? Check our curated deals page for the latest tech deals and news.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 3
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Ninja blenders and coffee makers past Prime Day

If you need a new coffee maker, blender, or air fryer to upgrade your kitchen, now’s the perfect opportunity to score great deals on Ninja appliances. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, Walmart has kept prices low on numerous products.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
breville nespresso machines amazon price cut b essenza mini
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Breville Nespresso coffee makers by 25% for Prime Day

These Breville Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines get a 25% price cut on Amazon. Take this sale as the perfect opportunity to gear your kitchen with a premium coffee maker.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dgb850
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Cuisinart coffee makers by up to 62 % for Prime Day

In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in price cuts so you can ditch the long line at your coffee shop. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrewed coffee. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut
Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. That's a 51% price cut coupled with $611 worth of savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 22 piece combo set
Deals

Headed to an outdoor escapade? These camping sets are discounted on Walmart

Going to an outdoor escapade this summer but still going through your campsite checklist? Walmart currently has solid deals on Ozark Trail’s 22-piece and 28-piece camping combo sets that you may want to check out.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips foodi with tendercrisp 6 5 quart multi cooker 4
Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

The Ninja Foodi combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers in one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
akg n60nc noise canceling headphones amazon deal cancelling
Deals

Get the AKG N60NC noise-canceling headphones for $118 less on Amazon

Being on the subway, a plane or a busy street exposes you to so much noise pollution that you just want to listen to some sweet music. But if the background noise is too much it's just going to drown out your tunes. Get yourself…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
hp officejet pro 8035 wireless printer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon cuts $54 off HP OfficeJet Pro wireless printer with 8 months ink delivery

It’s hard to find a good printer that can do it all, one that is suitable for homes or small businesses and comes at an affordable price. The HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 might be the answer to your small-scale printing needs. This printer is…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku's intuitive smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it's on sale right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Lenovo Yoga 730 13-inch review
Deals

Head back to school with the Lenovo Yoga 730 laptop, now $260 less on Amazon

School’s about to start and one of the things that should definitely be in your bag is a laptop. If you’re looking for something with a mid-range price and has good specs, check out the Lenovo Yoga 730. It’s available on Amazon for…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

You don't have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It's a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that's on sale right now for $450.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lenovo flex 14 laptop amazon deal 2 in 1 convertible touchscreen
Deals

Need a laptop for work and play? The Lenovo Flex 14 is now only $529 on Amazon

Looking for a laptop that will meet your productivity, entertainment, and creativity needs? Check out the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop. Normally $650, Amazon has slashed its price down to $529.
Posted By Erica Katherina