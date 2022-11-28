Today’s the day to buy those Cyber Monday deals you’ve had your eye on. We’ve been tracking the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals, and a deal at Best Buy on the Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-Cup coffee maker caught our attention. If you buy the K-Slim today for $80, you can save $50 off the normal $130 price. Whether you’re buying a Keurig coffee maker for a holiday gift or your own use, the K-Slim model balances functionality, a competitive price, and a small footprint. With this Best Buy deal, you can get an advanced model at a lower price than the more basic units. Keurig inventories move quickly, especially when they’re on sale, so don’t put it off if you want one.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker

The Keurig K-Slim combines the space-saving design of earlier slim models with a multiple-cup reservoir, the option of three cup brewing sizes, and richer brews with MultiStream Technology. Upgraded from coffee makers including basic Keurig models such as the Keurig K-Mini that brew coffee with a single stream of hot water, MultiStream Technology saturates ground coffee in a K-Cup pod with multiple streams. This results in greater flavor and a richer aroma from the grounds, according to Keurig.

With the basic Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker, you add water before brewing each cup, which can slow the process considerably when several people are lined up for their morning brew. The K-Slim has a removable reservoir that holds up to 46 ounces so you can brew without stopping to refill the reservoir repeatedly. A push of a button is all it takes to choose whether you want to brew an 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cup of coffee.

When it comes to coffee, most people look for a dependable coffee maker that brews a consistent cup of morning Joe without fuss. That desire for consistency is why you see the same brands in most coffee maker deals roundup — people want to count on their coffee delivery service at home. Best Buy’s $80 Cyber Monday deal price for the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker saves $50 off the $130 list price. Keurig machines are the first products to sell out in many sales, so jump on this deal as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations