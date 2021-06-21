It’s that time of the year for unparalleled discounts on all things tech. Amazon Prime Day deals just offered up a huge discount on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. You can get this incredible upgraded setup for $550 off. The laptop is down to only $950 today, down from its usual price of $1,500. Don’t let these amazing Prime Day gaming laptop deals sneak past you. There are only 36 hours left of this year’s biggest shopping holiday!

This gaming laptop is a true powerhouse. While this deal is for the 2020 model, not the newest iteration, it still packs a worthy punch. The 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor was a big step up for the laptop at the time, and will certainly still hold its own. Our Razer Blade 15 2020 review noted that the laptop averaged around 134 fps during tests. That’s the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for you. Combine that with 16GB of RAM and 5 GHz CPU clock speed and you’re ready for the most demanding AAA titles. The only major cons our reviewer noted were that the laptop runs hot and the price is steep. Good thing Prime Day takes care of the second point.

The screen on the Razer Blade 15 has a thin bezel and a 300Hz refresh rate, so it will make any game look beautiful. Its native resolution is only 1080p, so no 4K Youtube videos on this machine. But the NVIDIA card and Intel Core processor would pair well with a higher resolution monitor if you’re planning on playing at a desk or on the couch.

Don’t let Prime Day gaming deals slip past you this year. This is only one of the Prime Day Razer deals that are live right now, so don’t be afraid to shop around. For instance, you’ll need a gaming mouse and headset to pair with this laptop. Remember that Prime Day won’t last forever, so close that shopping cart before this deal is gone. The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is only $950 right now – $550 off its usual sticker price. Click the Buy Now button to upgrade your gaming setup before it’s too late.

