Best Prime Day Razer deals 2021: What to expect

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals for savings in upgrading their CPU or laptop, or in buying accessories such as a headset, mouse, or keyboard. This is why Prime Day Razer deals are always popular, with the brand growing into one of the most trusted names in gaming devices and peripherals. When you buy from Razer, you know you’re getting a product that’s designed for gamers.
What Prime Day Razer deals to expect
The Razer brand covers practically everything that you’ll need as a gamer, so expect Prime Day Razer sales on a wide variety of devices and peripherals. You should be on the lookout for discounts on the Razer Blade 15, Digital Trends’ top choice among the best gaming laptops, and the Razer BlackShark V2, which we tagged under the best gaming headsets for PC gamers. We may also see a price cut for the newly released Razer Orochi V2, a gaming mouse that’s lightweight but with amazing performance.
What Prime Day Razer deals we saw last year
Last year’s Prime Day Razer deals offered gamers the chance to upgrade or expand their gaming setups, as there were discounts on all kinds of Razer products. The special prices for laptops and CPUs were too good to ignore, but even the smaller price cuts for accessories such as headsets, mice, and keyboards were taken advantage of because they could spell the difference between winning and losing, especially in online multiplayer games.
Should you buy a new Razer on Prime Day?
Gamers should grab any opportunity that they can get to upgrade their gear, especially if you’re planning to enter or are already inside the competitive scene. The cost may be too much if you buy several products in one go, but Prime Day Razer sales will make it lighter on your wallet with potential savings that can reach hundreds of dollars.
The best Razer deals happening now
You may already be looking forward to Prime Day Razer deals, but Amazon is still holding back on the announcement for the date of this year’s edition of the annual shopping event. The wait for the discounts will be worth it, but if you need a new gaming device or peripheral now, here are the best Razer deals that are currently available.
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,300
Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller for Android$60
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition$75
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)$1,480
Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Viper Mouse, & Kraken X Lite Headset Power Up Bundle$69
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds$53
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse$30
Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock$130
Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)$1,800
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$130
Razer Raptor 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync and G-Sync Gaming Monitor$600
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android$76
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
