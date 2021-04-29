Best Prime Day Razer deals 2021: What to expect

  1. Deals

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals for savings in upgrading their CPU or laptop, or in buying accessories such as a headset, mouse, or keyboard. This is why Prime Day Razer deals are always popular, with the brand growing into one of the most trusted names in gaming devices and peripherals. When you buy from Razer, you know you’re getting a product that’s designed for gamers.

What Prime Day Razer deals to expect

The Razer brand covers practically everything that you’ll need as a gamer, so expect Prime Day Razer sales on a wide variety of devices and peripherals. You should be on the lookout for discounts on the Razer Blade 15, Digital Trends’ top choice among the best gaming laptops, and the Razer BlackShark V2, which we tagged under the best gaming headsets for PC gamers. We may also see a price cut for the newly released Razer Orochi V2, a gaming mouse that’s lightweight but with amazing performance.

What Prime Day Razer deals we saw last year

Last year’s Prime Day Razer deals offered gamers the chance to upgrade or expand their gaming setups, as there were discounts on all kinds of Razer products. The special prices for laptops and CPUs were too good to ignore, but even the smaller price cuts for accessories such as headsets, mice, and keyboards were taken advantage of because they could spell the difference between winning and losing, especially in online multiplayer games.

Should you buy a new Razer on Prime Day?

Gamers should grab any opportunity that they can get to upgrade their gear, especially if you’re planning to enter or are already inside the competitive scene. The cost may be too much if you buy several products in one go, but Prime Day Razer sales will make it lighter on your wallet with potential savings that can reach hundreds of dollars.

The best Razer deals happening now

You may already be looking forward to Prime Day Razer deals, but Amazon is still holding back on the announcement for the date of this year’s edition of the annual shopping event. The wait for the discounts will be worth it, but if you need a new gaming device or peripheral now, here are the best Razer deals that are currently available.
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice -- with its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller for Android

$60 $100
Enhance your mobile gaming skills with these Modular Design - 100 Hr Battery Life - Bluetooth Low-Latency - Compatible w/ Razer Phone 2, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition

$75 $130
Ergonomic and durable, the Razer Mamba is a nice weapon for long hours of PC gaming. It has an advanced sensor for precise tracking, complete with programmable buttons for added control.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)

$1,480 $1,800
Looking for style alongside performance? The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has that and then some with its colorful and customizable backlit keyboard and a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Viper Mouse, & Kraken X Lite Headset Power Up Bundle

$69 $160
With a Cynosa Lite keyboard, wired Viper mouse, and Kraken X Lite over-ear headset, the Razer Power Up bundle gives you three must-have gaming accessories for an incredible price.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds

$53 $100
Bluetooth latency got you down? The Razer Hammerhead earbuds offer true wireless convenience along with low-latency Bluetooth performance that's perfect for gaming on the go.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$30 $50
Even at its normal price, the Razer DeathAdder is one of the best (if not the best) budget gaming mice on the market. At this price, it's a steal.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock

$130 $150
Utilizing Razer's Hyperspeed technology, the sleek Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse is faster than most wired mice. Its 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons only sweeten the package.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)

$1,800 $2,300
This Razer Blade 15 pairs fantastic hardware with a gorgeous 4K OLED display. It's the last gaming laptop you'll need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$130 $170
Mechanical switches, Chroma RGB backlighting, customizable macros, a metal top plate, and a detachable padded wrist rest make the BlackWidow Elite the cream of Razer's keyboard crop.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Razer Raptor 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync and G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$600 $700
Complete your Razer Chroma battle station with the 27-inch Raptor monitor, a vibrant 1440p IPS display that features both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for both Radeon and GeForce GPUs.
Buy at Amazon
CLOUD GAMING
Expires soon

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android

$76 $100
Compatible Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, and PS Remote Play cloud gaming, the Razer Kishi is the ultimate controller for your smartphone. Fits most Android phones.
Buy at Amazon
