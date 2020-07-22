Love it or hate it, Razer is a brand that needs little introduction to PC gamers. The name is synonymous with “high-end” when it comes to gaming laptops, but Razer also makes a ton of great (and often surprisingly affordable) accessories for both computer and console gaming. Whatever flavor of gaming you’re into — whether you’re a die-hard PC gamer or you just love the simplicity and convenience of your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch — there’s something in the Razer stable that’s sure to please.

This premium gaming kit doesn’t come cheap, but discounts are always there waiting to be found by savvy shoppers. If you’re one such bargain-hungry gamer and you’re on the prowl for cheap Razer deals, you’ve found the right place: Here, we’ve rounded up Razer Blade deals, Razer mouse deals, Razer keyboard deals, and price cuts on other Razer gaming goodies that can save you big.

Many of Razer’s high-end laptops sail north of $2,000, but you don’t have to spend nearly that much to get a solid gaming machine like this excellent Razer Blade. Don’t let the fact that it’s a base model scare you off: This laptop pairs an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which is one of our favorite GPUs and one that will easily handle running the latest games at 1080p and 60 frames per second.

That’s backed up by 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as the 8GB you usually see on cheaper gaming laptops, while a snappy 256GB solid-state system drive provides high-speed storage for your operating system and games. That 15.6-inch 1080p display also has a refresh rate of 144Hz (something rarely found on laptop panels) for a smooth, lag-free picture while streaming and gaming. At just $1,335 after a $265 discount, this Blade 15 is about the cheapest Razer deal you’ll find if you’re after a laptop.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop — $1,700, was $1,800

If you’re willing to pay a bit more for an upgrade over the GTX 16-series cards, then this Blade 15 configuration is another great Razer deal that rings in at well under a grand. It runs on a newer 10th-gen Core i7-10750H processor (a slight upgrade over the previous Blade’s 9th-gen CPU) and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which is an incredibly powerful and future-proof combo that will run the latest AAA games at high settings for years to come.

Its 15.6-inch 1080p display boasts a smooth 144Hz refresh rate as well, sparing you from irritating stuttering or screen-tearing when playing demanding games at 60fps. A beefy 512GB solid-state system drive has plenty of space for your PC game library, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM ensures that the laptop’s superb CPU/GPU combo won’t suffer from a memory bottleneck. A $100 price cut on the Blade 15 RTX 2060 laptop knocks this Razer deal down to $1,700.

Razer Blade Pro 17 RTX 2070 Max-Q Gaming Laptop — $2,400, was $2,800

Heading north of the $2,000 mark brings us to the up-sized Razer Blade Pro 17. With its 17.3-inch 1080p display (featuring a whopping 240Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gaming at up to 120 fps), this machine is a suitable desktop replacement. Under the hood, the Blade Pro 17 comes packing an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM — one of the most powerful graphics processors on the market today which places this PC among the mightiest gaming laptops money can buy.

Its 512GB SSD means you shouldn’t run out of storage space any time soon, either, but what really sells this Razer deal is the discount: A $400 savings lets you score the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for $2,400 for a limited time.

