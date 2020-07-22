  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best cheap Razer deals for July 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

By

Love it or hate it, Razer is a brand that needs little introduction to PC gamers. The name is synonymous with “high-end” when it comes to gaming laptops, but Razer also makes a ton of great (and often surprisingly affordable) accessories for both computer and console gaming. Whatever flavor of gaming you’re into — whether you’re a die-hard PC gamer or you just love the simplicity and convenience of your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch — there’s something in the Razer stable that’s sure to please.

This premium gaming kit doesn’t come cheap, but discounts are always there waiting to be found by savvy shoppers. If you’re one such bargain-hungry gamer and you’re on the prowl for cheap Razer deals, you’ve found the right place: Here, we’ve rounded up Razer Blade deals, Razer mouse deals, Razer keyboard deals, and price cuts on other Razer gaming goodies that can save you big.

Today’s Best Razer Deals

  • Razer Mamaba Wireless Gaming Mouse$55, was $100
  • Razer Kraken Gaming Headset$65, was $80
  • Razer BlackWidow Lite Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard$70, was $90
  • Razer Naga Trinity 19-Button Gaming Mouse$74, was $100
  • Razer Huntsman Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard$90, was $150
  • Razer Kraken Ultimate Chroma RGB 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset$100, was $130
  • Razer Blade 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop$1,335, was $1,600
  • Razer Blade 15 RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop$1,700, was $1,800
  • Razer Blade 15 RTX 2070 Max-Q Gaming Laptop$2,000, was $2,400
  • Razer Blade Pro 17 RTX 2070 Max-Q Gaming Laptop$2,400, was $2,800

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q)

$2,400 $2,800
Expires soon
A gorgeous 17.3-inch 240Hz 1080p display places the Razer Blade Pro 17 into the "desktop replacement" category, while the Core i7 CPU and RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU let you power through the latest AAA games.
Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q)

$2,000 $2,400
Expires soon
Coming in right at the $2,000 mark, this Razer Blade 15 pairs a Core i7 GPU with the superb GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q CPU, meaning it'll be the last gaming laptop you have to buy for a long, long time.
Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060)

$1,700 $1,800
Expires soon
If the Razer Blade 15 hits the sweet spot in size but you're willing to pay more for extra juice, this one comes loaded with the GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (and it's still less than two grand).
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti)

$1,304 $1,600
Expires soon
It may be the base model, but with a GTX 1660 Ti and Core i7 CPU, this Razer Blade 15 laptop is the best choice for most gamers -- especially at this discounted price.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Laptop

$1,300 $1,500
Expires soon
It's not as gaming-focused as its larger siblings, but if you want a sleek and powerful duty-grade laptop that runs Windows, the 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth gives the MacBook a run for its money.
Buy Now

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

$65 $80
Expires soon
Plush over-ear cups, a sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame, and a retractable noise-isolating mic make the Razer Kraken one of the best headsets to be had for less than $100. Works on all platforms.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Lite Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard

$70 $90
Expires soon
At first glance, you wouldn't guess that the Razer BlackWidow Lite is built for play, but this tenkeyless keyboard features tactile, fast, and accurate mechanical switches that are perfect for gaming.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Naga Trinity 19-Button Gaming Mouse

$74 $100
Expires soon
MMO and MOBA players know that you can't have too many buttons, and the Razer Naga Trinity gives you 19 of them that you can program to your liking along with a 16,000 DPI sensor and Chroma lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$130 $170
Expires soon
Green mechanical switches, Chroma RGB backlighting, customizable macros, a metal top plate, and a detachable padded wrist rest make the BlackWidow Elite the cream of Razer's keyboard crop.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard

$90 $150
Expires soon
For less than $100, the Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard has it all: Razer's own clicky optical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, programmable macros, and a sturdy aluminum frame.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate Chroma RGB 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$100 $130
Expires soon
RGB lighting and THX 7.1 spatial surround sound make the Razer Kraken Ultimate a fantastic upgrade pick over the standard Kraken if you're in the market for a pair of over-ear gaming headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Cynosa Chroma RBG Gaming Keyboard

$51 $60
Expires soon
Don't expect mechanical switches at this price, but for less than $60, the Razer Cynosa gaming keyboard is an incredible value -- and its customizable Chroma RGB lighting is icing on the cake.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock

$130 $150
Expires soon
Utilizing Razer's Hyperspeed technology, the sleek Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse is faster than most wired mice. Its 20,000 DPI sensor and 8 programmable buttons only sweeten the package.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset:

$170 $200
Expires soon
If you're after the top Razer headset, the Nari Ultimate is it. It offers hi-fi wireless audio, a suspension headband, THX spacial surround sound, and Hypersense haptic feedback for full immersion.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse

$55 $100
Expires soon
With an adjustable 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, mechanical switches, and 7 programmable buttons, the Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse has everything you need and nothing you don't.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop — $1,335, was $1,600

Razer Blade base model compared
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Many of Razer’s high-end laptops sail north of $2,000, but you don’t have to spend nearly that much to get a solid gaming machine like this excellent Razer Blade. Don’t let the fact that it’s a base model scare you off: This laptop pairs an Intel Core i7-9750H processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which is one of our favorite GPUs and one that will easily handle running the latest games at 1080p and 60 frames per second.

That’s backed up by 16GB of RAM, which is twice as much as the 8GB you usually see on cheaper gaming laptops, while a snappy 256GB solid-state system drive provides high-speed storage for your operating system and games. That 15.6-inch 1080p display also has a refresh rate of 144Hz (something rarely found on laptop panels) for a smooth, lag-free picture while streaming and gaming. At just $1,335 after a $265 discount, this Blade 15 is about the cheapest Razer deal you’ll find if you’re after a laptop.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop— $1,700, was $1,800

If you’re willing to pay a bit more for an upgrade over the GTX 16-series cards, then this Blade 15 configuration is another great Razer deal that rings in at well under a grand. It runs on a newer 10th-gen Core i7-10750H processor (a slight upgrade over the previous Blade’s 9th-gen CPU) and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which is an incredibly powerful and future-proof combo that will run the latest AAA games at high settings for years to come.

Its 15.6-inch 1080p display boasts a smooth 144Hz refresh rate as well, sparing you from irritating stuttering or screen-tearing when playing demanding games at 60fps. A beefy 512GB solid-state system drive has plenty of space for your PC game library, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM ensures that the laptop’s superb CPU/GPU combo won’t suffer from a memory bottleneck. A $100 price cut on the Blade 15 RTX 2060 laptop knocks this Razer deal down to $1,700.

Razer Blade Pro 17 RTX 2070 Max-Q Gaming Laptop — $2,400, was $2,800

2019 Razer Blade Pro
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Heading north of the $2,000 mark brings us to the up-sized Razer Blade Pro 17. With its 17.3-inch 1080p display (featuring a whopping 240Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gaming at up to 120 fps), this machine is a suitable desktop replacement. Under the hood, the Blade Pro 17 comes packing an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM — one of the most powerful graphics processors on the market today which places this PC among the mightiest gaming laptops money can buy.

Its 512GB SSD means you shouldn’t run out of storage space any time soon, either, but what really sells this Razer deal is the discount: A $400 savings lets you score the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for $2,400 for a limited time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap HP laptop deals for July 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

These are the best cheap GPU deals for July 2020

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

The best gaming laptops for 2020

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite

Razer Blade 15 buying guide: How to choose GPU, display, and more

razer blade 15 review 2020 05

3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this Monday

apple pencil ipad 10 2 deals amazon summer sale can pro 1800x1200

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 laptop is down to its cheapest-ever price

dell xps 13 touchscreen laptop deal home summer sale 2020 ces 2019 1

These are the best cheap printer deals for July 2020

Save $100 on the iPhone 11 at Best Buy when you activate today

The best Dyson deals and sales for July 2020: Vacuums and Fans

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap Roku deals for July 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

These are the best Microsoft Office deals for July 2020

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

These are the best Adobe Photoshop deals for July 2020

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for July 2020

These are the best cheap iPad deals for July 2020