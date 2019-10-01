Amazon cuts prices on Cosori and Philips air fryers just in time for fall

Air fryers are extremely popular small appliances that make fried foods without using as much oil as a deep fryer. They work by circulating hot air around the food, which produces a crunchy and crispy exterior without the extra fat and calories deep-frying brings to the table.As luck has it, Amazon reduced the price of two of the most popular models of air fryers today just in time for your fall feasting.

Air fryers are great gifts for everyone. Single people can use smaller models for quick and easy meals while parents will enjoy the larger models for family dinners. Air fryers are quiet and don’t take up much counter space which makes them an excellent addition to any kitchen. With the holidays quickly approaching, picking up one, or both of these air fryers for a gift, while they are on sale, is a great idea.

Philips TurboStar Technology Airfryer — $250

The Philips Airfryer is regularly priced at $300 and is on sale for $250. The TurboStar air fryer cooks fried foods 50% more evenly than traditional frying. The device features five presets for popular dishes and a keep-warm function. There is no need to preheat as the air fryer is instantly hot and ready to use.

Using Philips’ TurboStar technology, the food inside is exposed to constant circulating air which allows food to cook with a tablespoon or less of oil. Food comes out evenly fried even it is piled up inside the fryer. Direct heat is used to crisp the food and the combination of circulated air and direct heat results in golden-brown food. The air fryer also grills, roasts, and bakes, making this small appliance a true multitasker.

The air fryer also comes with access to a recipe app that features more than 200 recipes. All parts are dishwasher-safe, and the basket takes less than 90 seconds to clean. The basket size is 2.75-quart which makes this one of the smaller capacities on the market.

Cosori Air Fryer Max — $120

The Cosori Air Fryer is regularly priced at $120 and is on sale for $106 for a savings of $14. This air fryer boasts a 5.8-quart basket that can fit a whole chicken! This unit uses 85% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods but still provides crunchy foods.

Eleven preset functions allow for quick and easy settings with one touch. The unit also features a keep warm and shake reminder feature. This unit can also be preheated, which is recommended for the best results.

The basket is non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The air fryer comes with 100 original recipes to help get you started.

For more great gift ideas, head to our list of the best tech gifts under $100.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations