Get a Chromebook 2-in-1 while it’s ON SALE — save $180

The Dell Chromebook 3100 Education 2-in-1 laptop flipped open.

There are quite a few exciting 2-in-1 laptop deals ongoing this month, but you’ll definitely love this one by Dell, one of the best laptop brands. On this particular deal, you’ll be getting the Dell Chromebook 3100 Education 2-in-1 Laptop at a reduced price of $300, from an original price of $484. That means you’ll save $184 when purchasing this high-performing Chromebook you can use as a laptop or tablet. 

Without a doubt one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find anywhere, this Dell’s Chromebook 3100 Education 2-in-1 laptop combines a powerful dual-core Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM to ensure a fast boot-up and robust performance. You’ll get the Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 plus Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless high-resolution streaming and excellent wireless connectivity. You’ll also enjoy watching entertainment on the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen. While this Chromebook isn’t one of the best Chromebooks because of its limited features and small 32GB of storage, this 2-in-1 Chromebook has multiple USB ports that allow seamless data transfer and external storage.

The Dell Chromebook 3100 Education 2-in-1 laptop’s Corning Gorilla Glass NBT screen provides 8 to 10 times more scratch resistance, and its multiple ports have reinforced brackets. This 2-in-1 Chromebook’s basic computing features and solid build make it a good choice for kids’ learning, especially with an optional Chromebook G Suite offering a deluge of educational apps. Also, it can survive up to 5,000 micro-drops and 30-inch drops onto steel, and its tamper-resistant keyboard can withstand 12 ounces of liquid, so there’s no need to worry about spills or falls. 

If you’re looking for a portable Chromebook with uncompromised durability and features good enough for its price,  you’ll love this deal, which is one of the best Chromebook deals available today. This Dell Chromebook 3100 Education is currently $300, saving you $184 off the regular price. We don’t how long this deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss an opportunity to own a 2-in-1 laptop at a reduced price, quickly click that Buy Now button.

