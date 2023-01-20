Hurry! This Chromebook is on sale for only $63 at Walmart

If you are looking for a low-cost laptop that has the features and power you need for everyday computing without a lofty price tag, be sure to check out the best Chromebook deals. Today Walmart has a refurbished Dell Chromebook 3189 2-in-1 style laptop for the jaw-dropping price of $63. You’ll save $17 off the usual $80 for a refurbished Dell 3189. If you think $17 isn’t much of a discount, look again at the price — this Chromebook can be yours for just $63. This Chromebook is an excellent choice for a student or anyone looking for a sturdy, dependable machine at a crazy-low price.

Why you should buy the Dell Chromebook 3189

If you’re concerned about buying a used laptop, take heart from the fact that this model survived the extreme MIL-SPEC testing in Dell’s labs. Students may be the best choice for this refurbished laptop because younger students, especially, often put electronics to the test with rough handling. Laptops in backpacks can take a beating when kids throw the backpacks around. We track the best student laptop deals for new machines, but it’s hard to beat the absolute value with this deal on the versatile Dell Chromebook 3189. You won’t want for power with the Dell 3189 because it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N3060, a proven standard dual-core CPU for Chromebooks. Keeping in mind that Chromebooks are known for their fast startup, reliability, and excellent battery life, but not for blistering performance, the Dell Chromebook 3189’s 4GB of RAM and 16 GB are certainly sufficient.

Dell’s 11.6-inch diagonal measure touchscreen display has a 1366 x 768 HD resolution. The display on this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook can be used in laptop, tablet, or tent-style presentation mode. There’s also a reassuring spill-resistant keyboard to help it withstand the all-to-common damage from spills suffered by many unprotected keyboards. Weighing just 3.2 pounds, the Chromebook 3189 isn’t a lot to carry. It has been refurbished by an approved third party to qualify as a manufacturer refurbished unit. There may be minimal cosmetic marring, but this restoration certifies that every component works as well as an original model and is in excellent condition. You can also take reassurance from its 30-day moneyback guarantee.

You can find laptop deals for all sizes and performance levels, but you won’t turn up a better sale than this $63 Dell Chromebook 3189. You can put the $17 savings from the regular $80 price for this refurbished unit in your pocket or buy a wireless mouse or case with the extra money. The only concern we have is that inventory must be low for such a bargain, so if you need a new laptop for a student or as a backup for yourself, don’t delay.

