Dell is in the midst of a 48-hour Black Friday flash sale, offering enormous discounts on laptops, desktop computers, gaming laptops, and a range of accessories that includes keyboards and external displays. Featured in this flash sale are laptops from the Dell Inspiron lineup, the Dell XPS lineup, and a 27-inch full HD monitor. These are limited-quantity deals and they’re only around for 48 hours, so click over to Dell quickly to claim some of the best Dell Black Friday deals you’re going to find on the internet.

27-inch Dell S2721H Monitor (Full HD) — $200, was $320

Kick off your flash sale search with a savings of $120 on the Dell S2721H, a 27-inch full HD monitor that’s perfect for gaming or expanding your digital work space. Watch movies more clearly, get through your work day with less squinting, and get more immersed in your gaming. The Dell S2721H is an amazing value even at its regular price, and we think it’s a steal with the discount you’ll get amidst these Black Friday deals. Dell is also offering free next-day delivery for the S2721H monitor, adding even more value to one of the best Black Friday monitor deals you’ll come across. Grab yours before inventory — or the countdown on this flash sale — runs out.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $230, was $355

Coming in at the lowest laptop price of this Dell Black Friday flash sale is the Inspiron 15 3000, a stylish and versatile laptop offering a savings of $125. Made for the student, professional, and creator on the go, it has a sleek, modern design, the power to push you through your work day, and enough ports to expand your desktop computing with an external display or to create your digital content on the fly with an external hard drive. Free next-day delivery is offered with this laptop, and supplies will be going quickly. Grab a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop now. We’re sure it’s one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you’re going to come across.

Dell XPS 13 — $700, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 laptop takes computing to the next level, and Dell is taking $250 off one of the most popular and versatile laptops in the business. The Dell XPS 13 is the perfect computer for professionals, students, and evening binge watchers, and it’s one of our favorite laptops, receiving a full five stars in our Dell XPS 13 review. One of the best value computers on the market, the Dell XPS 13 is always a favorite for a markdown, and this flash sale makes it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around. Add the Dell XPS 13 to your backpack or briefcase by clicking over to Dell now.

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,800, was $2,200

Looking for an even more immersive computing experience? Save $400 on the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop, which features a stunning 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, DolbyVision for HDR content support, and a premium carbon fiber body. Made with content creators and content consumers in mind, the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop brings a great experience and savings to you as part of this Dell Black Friday flash sale.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,150, was $2,450

Rounding out this Dell Black Friday flash sale is the largest XPS laptop in the Dell lineup, the Dell XPS 17. It’s marked down a head-turning $300 right now, and comes with head-turning features. It features the high-performance power of a 10th-generation Intel processor and powerful Nvidia graphics for both creators and gamers alike. Dell has managed to fit a 17-inch display into a 15-inch laptop body, making the XPS 17 one of the stars of the XPS lineup, and one of the stars of this Black Friday flash sale. Grab yours while inventory lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations