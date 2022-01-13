  1. Deals
Alienware and Dell gaming laptops get incredible price cuts today

Albert Bassili
By

Gaming is great, but having a huge big gaming desktop can be problematic, especially if you move around a lot and need extra mobility. That’s why gaming laptop deals are great: they allow you to get a deal on good specs without paying the high prices you’d usually expect. So, to your rescue comes Dell, with savings on both the Alienware Ryzen edition, reduced to $1,150 from $1,500, and the G15 Special Gaming Edition laptop for $1,230, down from $1,729.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition – $1,150, was $1,500

Alienware M15 Laptop on White Background.

First up on the block is the Alienware m15 Ryzen edition, and what’s great about this is that you don’t often see AMD products in laptops, even though they’re just as good as Intel and most of the time cheaper too. In this case, you get the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which is equivalent to an 11th-gen Intel i7, so it should easily eat through most of the stuff you throw at it. Paired together with it is an RTX 3050 Ti, a recent addition to the Nvidia lineup that is also quite powerful, especially with the included DLSS upscaling AI that RTX cards offer. As for the screen, it’s an FHD 15.6-incher with an excellent 165Hz refresh rate. The only slightly lower specced things are the 8GB of DDR4 RAM and the 256GB SSD, although you can pick up an external hard drive for the latter.

G15 Special Gaming Edition – $1,230, was $1,729

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop on a white background.

Almost as if to prove the point, we have the Dell G15 gaming edition, which is essentially the same as the m15 Ryzen, with the main difference being that you get an 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H instead of a Ryzen 7 5800H. You also get the RAM bumped up to 16GBs from 8GBs. Otherwise, most of the specs stay the same, from the 512Gb SSD internal storage to the 15.6-inch FHD screen. Given the extra savings, you could consider buying a gaming monitor through our gaming monitor deals to pair with the laptop when you’re at home at a desk; that way, you can take advantage of the RTX 3050 Ti’s power.

Regardless of which option you go for, both these gaming laptops are pretty powerful. That being said, you may prefer the desktop gaming experience, in which case check out our gaming PC deals for a pre-built that might work better for you.

