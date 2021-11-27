It may only be the weekend, but this Dell gaming laptop Cyber Monday deal is already here! Right now, Dell is selling the G15 gaming laptop for only $800, a $419 discount off the original price of $1,219 — one of the best Cyber Monday deals s we’ve seen so far.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is great for aspiring gamers on a budget. It has some nice specs, a stylish look, and right now, a fantastic discount. Grab it for only $800, down $419 from the usual $1,219.

The power behind any gaming laptop comes from its processor and graphics card, or CPU and GPU. The processor on the G15 is a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5. It has six cores, which is a good recommended starting place for any gaming laptop. Combine that with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, and you have a solid gaming laptop that will crush mid-range games and conquer more demanding games at their mid-range graphic settings. You can even dip your toe into the world of ray tracing. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, enough to run a single game or a few programs simultaneously. You can always upgrade components individually if you have a specific, demanding task in mind.

We can’t forget about the display. The G15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, as its name implies. The display runs at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Anything short of 4K is going to look its absolute best on this laptop. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can max out the FPS on most modern video games. It also has a fast 3ms response time, so you won’t notice any latency between performing actions and seeing them. Think smooth and seamless motion in even the most fast-paced games. The screen can display the full 100% color gamut, so you won’t be missing out on anything your games want to show you.

The laptop also just looks cool. That’s more important than it sounds when you have to carry it around with you. Its flat profile with sharp angles both looks cool and helps with portability. The laptop is only 5.84 pounds, so you can transport it easily in your day bag or a special carrying case.

This deal is an example Dell’s Cyber Monday shopping holiday plans. In short, it’s just getting started offering fantastic deals. This one will likely sell out soon though, as most Dell deals do. If a powerful gaming laptop for only $800 is on your holiday wish list this year, don’t hesitate on this deal. The G15 gaming laptop for Dell is $419 off from its original price of $1,219.

