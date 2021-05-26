Dell may have won the Memorial Day sales with this laptop deal

If you’re in the market for a great new laptop and you’ve been scouring the Memorial Day sales for a good offer, we think you’re really going to like this great deal from Dell for an Inspiron 14 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $700, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop for just $530 as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day deals. Simply put, this is a great time to invest in a budget laptop if you’re in need of one.

When we checked out the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop last year, we weren’t totally wowed but that’s because it cost a lot more then than it does now. With Dell taking near-permanent residence at the top of our best laptop brands, at this price, the Dell Inspiron 14 looks much more worth checking out than ever before while it’s so cheap. For the price, you get the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch full HD anti-glare LED backlight display. It’s all packed into a slim-looking design even if you will have to live with a somewhat plasticky exterior.

It’s pretty much everything you could need from a budget-priced laptop ensuring you can get plenty done while on the move. It has numerous useful features such as ExpressCharge functionality so that it can recharge your battery up to 80% within 60 minutes, along with adaptive thermals so it always knows where you’re using it — whether that’s on a desk or your lap — and adjusts accordingly. There are also other useful features like Alexa being built into your system plus lid-open sensors for added responsiveness.

An all-around well-made laptop for the price, the Inspiron 14 is ordinarily sold for $700. Right now though, as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day sales, you can snap it up for just $530. With a huge saving of $170, it’s a much more tantalizing deal than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. As is the way with all of Dell’s sales, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With this kind of price cut, we can see that happening sooner rather than later so you’ll want to grab the Dell Inspiron 14 now if it’s the device for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



