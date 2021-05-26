  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell may have won the Memorial Day sales with this laptop deal

By

If you’re in the market for a great new laptop and you’ve been scouring the Memorial Day sales for a good offer, we think you’re really going to like this great deal from Dell for an Inspiron 14 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $700, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop for just $530 as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day deals. Simply put, this is a great time to invest in a budget laptop if you’re in need of one.

When we checked out the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop last year, we weren’t totally wowed but that’s because it cost a lot more then than it does now. With Dell taking near-permanent residence at the top of our best laptop brands, at this price, the Dell Inspiron 14 looks much more worth checking out than ever before while it’s so cheap. For the price, you get the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch full HD anti-glare LED backlight display. It’s all packed into a slim-looking design even if you will have to live with a somewhat plasticky exterior.

It’s pretty much everything you could need from a budget-priced laptop ensuring you can get plenty done while on the move. It has numerous useful features such as ExpressCharge functionality so that it can recharge your battery up to 80% within 60 minutes, along with adaptive thermals so it always knows where you’re using it — whether that’s on a desk or your lap — and adjusts accordingly. There are also other useful features like Alexa being built into your system plus lid-open sensors for added responsiveness.

An all-around well-made laptop for the price, the Inspiron 14 is ordinarily sold for $700. Right now though, as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day sales, you can snap it up for just $530. With a huge saving of $170, it’s a much more tantalizing deal than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. As is the way with all of Dell’s sales, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone. With this kind of price cut, we can see that happening sooner rather than later so you’ll want to grab the Dell Inspiron 14 now if it’s the device for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

best memorial day sales 2020

The best place to buy a laptop in 2021

LG gram 16 laptop

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: Cheap laptops, gaming PCs, monitors

Dell XPS 13 9310 Featured Image

Apple Watch Series 6 is so cheap we had to check the price twice

apple-watch-series-6

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

jvc 70 inch 4k uhd roku smart tv deal walmart may 2021

Disney+ Free Trial: Can you sign up without paying a dime?

Disney+

Best cheap Microsoft Office deals for May 2021

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Amazon is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

samsung galaxy watch 3 best android smartwatch late 2020

This Best Buy deal is the perfect excuse to buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for June 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

This 27-inch HP monitor is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

27 inch hp monitor deal memorial day 2021 hp27fw2

Best cheap gaming headset deals for June 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Best cheap gaming chair deals for June 2021: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker