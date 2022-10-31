If you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop that’s just enough to handle your everyday tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15. You can get it for even cheaper from Dell’s laptop deals, which slashed its price to $400 from its original price of $600. That’s $200 in savings for a machine that you won’t regret buying, so don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as possible because the discount may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

You won’t need a top-of-the-line model of the best laptops if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and checking social media. With the Dell Inspiron 15, you’ll enjoy fast performance even when you’re multitasking between several apps with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM you need says is a good starting point for laptops. It’s also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that’s easy on the eyes while you’re using the Dell Inspiron 15 because of Dell’s ComfortView software, which reduces blue light emissions that are harmful to your eyes.

The Dell Inspiron 15 is ready to roll right out of the box as it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which is faster and more stable than a traditional hard drive, according to our laptop buying guide. Operating the laptop with its roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad is even easier thanks to its lift hinge, which raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle. The Dell Inspiron 15 also comes with Dell’s ExpressCharge feature, which can recharge its battery up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

If you think the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best Dell laptops — is the perfect device for your daily activities, then you shouldn’t miss this $200 discount. It’s one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can avail today, as you’ll only have to pay $400 for this reliable machine instead of its sticker price of $600. We’re not sure if you can still take advantage of this offer after today, so if you want to get your own Dell Inspiron 15 for even cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and check out now.

