 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! Dell’s cheap everyday laptop just got even cheaper with this deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.

If you’re looking for a cheap but dependable laptop that’s just enough to handle your everyday tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15. You can get it for even cheaper from Dell’s laptop deals, which slashed its price to $400 from its original price of $600. That’s $200 in savings for a machine that you won’t regret buying, so don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as possible because the discount may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

You won’t need a top-of-the-line model of the best laptops if you’re only planning to use the device for basic functions such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and checking social media. With the Dell Inspiron 15, you’ll enjoy fast performance even when you’re multitasking between several apps with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM you need says is a good starting point for laptops. It’s also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that’s easy on the eyes while you’re using the Dell Inspiron 15 because of Dell’s ComfortView software, which reduces blue light emissions that are harmful to your eyes.

The Dell Inspiron 15 is ready to roll right out of the box as it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which is faster and more stable than a traditional hard drive, according to our laptop buying guide. Operating the laptop with its roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad is even easier thanks to its lift hinge, which raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle. The Dell Inspiron 15 also comes with Dell’s ExpressCharge feature, which can recharge its battery up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

If you think the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best Dell laptops — is the perfect device for your daily activities, then you shouldn’t miss this $200 discount. It’s one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can avail today, as you’ll only have to pay $400 for this reliable machine instead of its sticker price of $600. We’re not sure if you can still take advantage of this offer after today, so if you want to get your own Dell Inspiron 15 for even cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and check out now.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap printer deals for November 2022
Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.
Best Microsoft Office deals for November 2022
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
Grab a cheap AMD B550 gaming motherboard with today’s Newegg deal
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming motherboard on a white background.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop just got a $250 price cut
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
Dell’s best business laptop is 46% off for a limited time
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts over $1,500 off the price — seriously!
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s on a white background.
Get the Black Friday price on the Surface Pro 7+ at Best Buy today
A Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ stands upright with an attached keyboard against a white background.
Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro, are now $50 off
Four individual Pixel Buds Pro headphones sit on a pink background.
This Lenovo 27-inch QHD monitor just dropped below $200
Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor sits on a desk in a home office.
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
Lenovo - Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6" HD Touch-screen Laptop
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Save $90: This HP 27-inch QHD monitor is in the discount bin
The HP X27qc QHD viewed from a side angle.