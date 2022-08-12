Dell’s brand-new Inspiron 16 laptop just got its first price cut

Laptop deals don’t always feature the latest releases but that’s changed with this Dell Inspiron 16 5000 laptop deal. Right now, at Dell, you can buy the latest Dell Inspiron 16 5000 for $550, saving you $200 off the usual price of $750. On top of that, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle for free, offering you unlimited access to Disney+, Hulu (with Ads), and ESPN+ without having to spend the usual $84 for the service. One of the more attractive Dell laptop deals around, let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 5000

Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from at the moment and that’s certainly reflected in the Dell Inspiron 16 5000. While it’s too new to feature amongst the best Dell laptops we’ve rounded up, it’s clear to see why it’s so appealing. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, it has a delightful 16-inch full HD+ screen, Besides its 1920 x 1200 resolution, it offers wide viewing angles and a software solution to cut down on eye strain due to blue light emissions.

It’s those little details that soon mean the Dell Inspiron 16 5000 is far more than just its specifications. While those specs mean it’s well suited for working productively on the move, while also giving you plenty of screen space to work with, it goes further. It also has a full HD webcam that has been paired with temporal noise reduction and wide dynamic range software so you can be seen clearly no matter what the lighting conditions. A mechanical camera privacy shutter gives you peace of mind when you’re not using it, too. A fingerprint reader saves you needing to enter so many passwords, while there’s also fast charging support to get your device up to 80% in an hour. It’s these many details that add up to make the Dell Inspiron 16 5000 feel like it’s out to rival the best laptops.

Normally priced at $750, the Dell Inspiron 16 5000 is down to $550 for a limited time only at Dell. A chunky savings of $200, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle entirely for free. It’s a great time to upgrade to a machine that’s sure to enhance your work or study practices.

