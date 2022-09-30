 Skip to main content
This powerful student laptop is on sale at Dell this weekend

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop in the open position.

The weekend has brought one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find, with the popular laptop company discounting its new 16-inch Inspiron laptop a massive $250. The Dell Inspiron 16 regularly costs $1,050, and is currently just $800, making it an ideal option for both professionals and students — and one of the best student laptop deals available. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you make your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 laptop

Dell has long been one of the best laptop brands, as it offers multiple lineups of laptops with multiple sizes to choose from. With the Inspiron 16, Dell has increased the screen size of the Inspiron 15, while at the same time managing to keep a portable laptop frame size. This makes it an ideal laptop for people who spend a lot of time at the screen, whether it be pushing through work days, researching for school, or enjoying a weekend binge-watch session. The 16-inch screen sports Full HD resolution, so your digital world will be sharp and vibrant when interacting with it.

The Dell Inspiron 16 also makes good competition for laptops such as the Apple MacBook Air M2, especially after its price point with this deal. In fact, the Dell Inspiron 16 is one of the more powerful computers you’ll find at this price point, as it has a 12th-gen Intel i7 processor and 16GB of system RAM. This is pretty impressive for any laptop, and is all the power most people will need, including content creators. When you consider the fast 1TB solid-state drive, the Dell Inspiron 16 is a hard deal to pass up at almost any price. It vastly outperforms most of the best budget laptops while hanging out in their general price range, on top of being one of the newest laptop models available.

Also one of the best laptop deals available, the Dell Inspiron 16 is just $800 at Dell this weekend. That’s a $250 savings from its regular price of $1,050, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

