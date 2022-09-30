Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1

Right off the bat, the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 has great aesthetics, with sharp edges and a nice matte silver look, and it’s surprisingly sleek and modern looking for being all about the functionality. Plus the build quality is good, although that shouldn’t be too surprising for a Dell product. The touchscreen is a straight 14 inches, which is nice since it gives you the superior 16:10 aspect ratio, and of course, it’s touch-enabled with a nice pen experience (which you have to grab separately). The 360-degree fold means you have the freedom to set it up the way that suits you the best. It’s also reasonably light at 5.6 pounds, although it may be difficult to hold in one hand in tablet mode, but that depends on each person’s preferences.

Another thing that makes this one of the better Dell laptop deals is the processor, which is an 11th-gen Intel i5-1155G7, a firmly mid-tier CPU that has more than enough processing power for the majority of productivity tasks, and the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics is powerful enough to run the Full HD display and possibly get away with some casual gaming. RAM is the bare minimum we’d expect nowadays at 8GB, but at least you get 512GB of SSD storage, which you can supplement with an external hard drive deal if you’d like to. As for battery life, you can expect around 10 hours on a single charge, depending on your usage. The Inspiron 2-in-1 also comes with a 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1, which are excellent additions for this price range.

Overall, the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 is an excellent laptop to grab if you want something versatile for school or work, and with the clearance deal from Best Buy, you can get it for a pretty reasonable $638, which is a $212 discount on its normal $850 price. Of course, if you want to weigh a few more options, there are a lot of great laptop deals out there.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations