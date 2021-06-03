  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away gaming laptops this week

All work and no play makes Jack or Jill a dull, well, you get it. If you want to upgrade your gaming setup, there are some awesome gaming laptop deals. Some even include extra peripherals to boost your precision, be it a mouse, keyboard, or gaming headset bundle.

You might also be excited to know Dell has some powerful gaming laptops on sale. The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is $250 off, so you can get your hands on it for $700. It features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 GPU. Also on sale is the Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop, which is over $1,100 off, dropping the price to $2,020. It’s a “desktop in disguise” with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dell G15 5510 Gaming Laptop – $700, was $950

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a lot of power under the hood for an affordable price. It’s rocking a 15.6-inch FHD LED display (1920 x 1080) with anti-glare technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10200H quad-core processor up to 4.1GHz, 8GB of DDR4 2933MHz RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

A 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive ensures excellent performance, fast boot times, and provides plenty of room to store games, documents, and more. Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.1 ensure a host of wireless connectivity options to sync gaming peripherals, controllers, and beyond.

Dell is currently offering the G15 Gaming Laptop for $700, which is $250 off the original price of $950.

Alienware Alien-51m R2 Gaming Laptop – $2,020, was $3,130

Alienware Alien-51m r2 gaming laptop with cyberpunk on screen

The Alienware Alien-51m R2 is a looker and a fighter. With brilliant RGB accents, and the option to overclock the hardware, it’s built for gaming. It features a large 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time. It also includes support for Tobii Eyetracking technology.

The processor is a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core at 2.9GHz each or up to 4.8GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. With that, you get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe solid-state drive. Wireless connectivity includes Killer WiFi 6 AX1650 (2×2) 802.11ax, alongside Bluetooth 5.1 for compatibility with wireless peripherals and more.

Dell is offering the Alien-51m R2 for $2,020, which is $1,110 off the full price. Normally $3,130, you’re getting a ridiculous deal on this powerful, overclock-ready gaming laptop.

