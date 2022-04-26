Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $800 off

The laptop deals that you can find online come in all shapes and sizes, so whether you’re planning to use the machine for work, school, or play, there’s surely an offer that’s perfect for you out there. If you’re looking for a powerful business laptop that will be able to keep up with demanding tasks daily while you work from home, you should check out Dell laptop deals, which includes a $805 discount for the Dell Vostro 5410 laptop, bringing its price on Dell to just $879 from its original price of $1,684.

Dell, as one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, is no stranger to our list of the best business laptops as it rolls out products like the Dell Vostro 5410. The business laptop will meet the strict requirements of the busiest professionals with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and it offers ample storage space for all your apps and files with its 512GB SSD. It’s also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification if you’re planning to run intensive applications, according to our laptop buying guide.

Working on the Dell Vostro 5410 is easy on the eyes because of its 14-inch Full HD display, which also features Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces blue light emissions that can strain your eyes. If you have to work overtime, the business laptop won’t let you down as its redesigned thermal system, which includes dual heat pipes and a drop hinge that allows air to circulate underneath, will prevent overheating. You’ll also be able to participate better in online meetings with the laptop’s HD camera and SmartByte software, which prioritizes network bandwidth for video conferencing apps to ensure clarity.

For a business laptop that will do wonders in boosting your productivity, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Vostro 5410. It’s an even more attractive options because Dell is selling it at $805 off, bringing the machine’s price down to just $879 from its original price of $1,684. Stocks could run out at any minute though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. If you need a new business laptop, then you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button to secure your own Dell Vostro 5410.

