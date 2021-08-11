Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sure, there are some awesome Dell laptop deals going on, and there are even some more exciting general laptop deals available. Not all of them are great choices for working remotely or working from home, however.

Luckily, Dell has the Vostro 5510 Laptop on sale today, for over $700 off the normal price. Why is it the perfect work-from-home option? Because it favors productivity and performance above all. You can grab it for $979 with free express delivery and have it on your doorstep within the next week.

The Dell Vostro 5510 Laptop is sleek, lightweight, and extra portable, but what really makes it such a good choice for work-from-home and remote setups is what’s under the hood. It’s powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 LED display has extremely narrow bezels. A uniquely designed thermal system keeps it all cool even under heavy loads. It all works nicely to deliver reliable performance, improve productivity, and reduce the time you spend twiddling your fingers.

A 512GB M.2 solid-state drive offers fast boot times and fast load times. Intel WiFi 6 2×2 Gigabit plus wireless ensures a stable and strong connection, with Bluetooth for syncing wireless peripherals. Plus, it comes with Windows 10 Home but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s available. An integrated fingerprint reader allows you to take advantage of Windows Hello to log in — and keeps the system secure. An HD webcam rests in the top bezel but has a physical privacy cover for when you want to prevent accidental embarrassments.

Normally $1,713, Dell is offering the Vostro 5510 Laptop for $979 with express delivery, which is $734 off. That is a steal! Act soon if you’re interested though; we’re not sure how long this deal is going to last and Dell’s laptops sell out quickly!

More work-from-anywhere laptop deals available now

Want to see what other computers and laptops are on sale before you make the final decision? We rounded up all of the best work-from-home laptop deals. You can check those out below.

