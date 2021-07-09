  1. Deals
Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $700 off right now

By
Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

Slow computer? Working from home and need to upgrade your setup? You’ll be happy to know there are a ton of Dell laptop deals available, including some pretty powerful XPS models built for gaming, media editing, and much more.

Dell is also offering an incredible deal on one of its best work-from-home-ready machines, the Vostro 5510 Laptop. As part of the deal, they’ve slashed over $760 off the normal price. That means you’re getting the laptop for $849 with free shipping and express delivery. That’s a fantastic offer for a laptop powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

From a performance and productivity standpoint, the Dell Vostro 5510 Laptop is packed to the brim with relevant hardware. First, it features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz. That’s backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200MHz) and Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared memory. The 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit display features super-narrow bezels and supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

For storage, it includes a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, which means plenty of room for documents, games, photos, and other media. It also offers fast boot times and even faster loading times for applications. A Windows 10 Pro license is part of the deal, as is Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), Bluetooth, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released. Dell’s ExpressCharge technology allows you to quickly charge the device, up to 80% in just an hour. That’s perfect if you need a quick boost or when you’re out and about.

Normally $1,613, Dell is offering the Vostro 5510 Laptop for $764 off, bringing the final price to $849 with free express delivery and shipping. If you’re a Dell rewards member, you can also earn cash-back for the purchase. All in, that’s an amazing deal, and it’s one of the best options if you’re looking to upgrade your business or home laptop.

More laptop deals available now

If the Dell Vostro 5510 hasn’t caught your eye, there are plenty of others on sale. We collected some of the best ones, which you can see below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,349 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
