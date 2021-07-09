Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $700 off right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Slow computer? Working from home and need to upgrade your setup? You’ll be happy to know there are a ton of Dell laptop deals available, including some pretty powerful XPS models built for gaming, media editing, and much more.

Dell is also offering an incredible deal on one of its best work-from-home-ready machines, the Vostro 5510 Laptop. As part of the deal, they’ve slashed over $760 off the normal price. That means you’re getting the laptop for $849 with free shipping and express delivery. That’s a fantastic offer for a laptop powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

From a performance and productivity standpoint, the Dell Vostro 5510 Laptop is packed to the brim with relevant hardware. First, it features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz. That’s backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM (3200MHz) and Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared memory. The 15.6-inch FHD LED-backlit display features super-narrow bezels and supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

For storage, it includes a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, which means plenty of room for documents, games, photos, and other media. It also offers fast boot times and even faster loading times for applications. A Windows 10 Pro license is part of the deal, as is Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), Bluetooth, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released. Dell’s ExpressCharge technology allows you to quickly charge the device, up to 80% in just an hour. That’s perfect if you need a quick boost or when you’re out and about.

Normally $1,613, Dell is offering the Vostro 5510 Laptop for $764 off, bringing the final price to $849 with free express delivery and shipping. If you’re a Dell rewards member, you can also earn cash-back for the purchase. All in, that’s an amazing deal, and it’s one of the best options if you’re looking to upgrade your business or home laptop.

More laptop deals available now

If the Dell Vostro 5510 hasn’t caught your eye, there are plenty of others on sale. We collected some of the best ones, which you can see below.

