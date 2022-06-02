Buying a laptop can be intimidating. There are so many laptop deals on the internet, and it can be confusing to figure out which one to pick. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect work-from-home machine, you should get something with an outstanding balance of performance and price. That’s why we’re excited to share these fantastic Dell laptop deals that you can find today on Dell’s website.

If you’re looking for a strong performer with a big screen, check out the 15-inch Dell Latitude 3520. This laptop is on sale for only $879 — a massive $581 off. On the other hand, if you want a compact notebook with sleek, modern aesthetics, you should look into the Dell Vostro 5410. You can pick it up for just $899 — a $785 discount! Keep reading to discover why Dell laptops are always in high demand.

Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop — $879, was $1,460

If you’re looking for a workhorse laptop on a tight budget, look no further than the 15-inch Dell Latitude 3520. This powerful machine is one of the best laptops in this price range, with excellent specifications at a budget price. It’s the perfect option if you plan to make your laptop the center of a home workstation or if you need to perform demanding tasks. Inside, you’ll find an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a quad-core, eight-thread chip with up to 4.2GHz of clock speed. It’s paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM in dual-channel mode, making it excellent for multitasking. It’ll easily handle multiple applications, or dozens of tabs open simultaneously without slowing down. Another great feature is the screen — a 15.6-inch, 1080p panel that gives you plenty of space to stay productive. There’s even a 720p webcam, so you can hop into video calls. You can pick up this great computer on Dell’s website by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Dell Vostro 5410 Laptop — $899, was $1,684

For those who want a laptop that can double as a work-from-home machine and a portable daily driver, you should check out the Dell Vostro 5410 laptop. This sleek laptop has a similar aesthetic to the beloved Dell XPS 13 but at a significantly lower price. This configuration comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11390H processor, a speedy chip with a turbo speed of up to 5Ghz. This processor can handle even the heaviest workloads effortlessly, especially because it’s paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory. You get 512GB of speedy solid-state storage, perfect for keeping all your essential documents and files. You also get a sharp 14-inch, 1080p display with wide viewing angles and solid clarity. This machine also offers plenty of expansion options, thanks to the included Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. This allows you to connect the Vostro with many devices, including high-resolution displays, external storage drives, and even an external GPU. Get it for a huge discount at Dell by clicking the Buy Now button below.

Editors' Recommendations