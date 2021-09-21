  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13 discounted — but hurry!

By

When you’re doing your research on laptop deals, you’ll likely come across recommendations for Dell laptop deals, particularly Dell XPS deals, and MacBook deals. That’s because these machines offer reliable performance that you can count on for your daily activities, whether you’re a student or a professional.

If you’re looking for discounts on a new laptop, you’re in luck as Dell and Amazon have slashed the prices of the Dell XPS 13 and 2020 MacBook Pro, respectively. The Dell XPS 13 is available from Dell at $220 off, lowering its price to $730 from its original price of $950, while the 2020 MacBook Pro is being sold on Amazon at $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,199 from its original price of $1,299.

Dell XPS 13 – $730, was $950

2020 MacBook Pro – $1,199, was $1,299

Dell XPS 13 – $730, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 laptop, opened.
Dell.com

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021, partly because of its 13.3-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio that make the screen even larger without increasing the laptop’s overall size. The latest iteration of the laptop also features a larger keyboard and touchpad that maximize its surface, and because it’s cut from a single block of aluminum, the Dell XPS 13 is durable, so you won’t have to worry if you bring it along with you wherever you go.

Inside the Dell XPS 13 are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which make it capable of smoothly launching and running the latest productivity apps. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, and dual fans and heat pipes to maintain its temperature to keep the Dell XPS 13 running at peak performance.

For a dependable and stylish laptop that will be able to keep up with your everyday tasks, you should go for the Dell XPS 13. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $220 discount for the laptop, which lowers its price to a more affordable $730 from its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell XPS 13, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

2020 MacBook Pro – $1,199, was $1,299

The M1-powered MacBook Pro on a coffee table.

For Apple fans, the 2020 MacBook Pro is a no-brainer of an investment, especially with the introduction of the M1 chip that promises much-improved performance compared to the laptop’s predecessor. The MacBook Pro’s eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU deliver faster speeds and graphics, for hassle-free workflows and no slowdowns when using graphics-intensive apps. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, which enables advanced machine learning.

Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 2020 MacBook Pro, while its 13.3-inch Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness for vivid colors and clear details. The M1 chip has allowed Apple to do its own audio processing, which results in fantastic audio quality with speakers that don’t suffer from distortions even at higher volumes.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, and it’s worth every penny. You can enjoy savings of $100 when you take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the laptop though, as the retailer is selling it for $1,199, down from its original price of $1,299. If you’re planning to invest in the 2020 MacBook Pro, don’t let Amazon’s deal expire without finalizing your purchase. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

You can’t go wrong with either the Dell XPS 13 or the 2020 MacBook Pro, especially with the discounts that Dell and Amazon are offering. However, if you’re not sold on either of them, don’t worry because there are more options out there. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now from different retailers.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too. more
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to check your IMEI number on any phone

how to check your IMEI number

Keyboard or pen and paper? Here’s what science says is better for taking notes

Typing on the Keychron Q1 mechanical keyboard.

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21: Battle of the flagships

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21.

The best free live wallpapers for Android

How to download iOS 15 right now

Trust me, a Samsung user: You want the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz display

iPhone 13 Pro colors.

The best gaming tablets for 2021

apple ipad mini 2019 review 11b

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

The best Apple TV VPN for 2021

prime day may be over but these 12 fantastic walmart deals live on apple tv 4k

I wish Deathloop would treat me like a real mastermind

Colt looks at a flowchart of visionaries in Deathloop.

Best Buy is practically giving away this HP Chromebook today

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on a white background.

Here’s how to throw a killer Halloween party in your smart home

Halloween apps

1More’s ColorBuds 2 boast way more features and a lower price

1More ColorBuds 2 in gold.