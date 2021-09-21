Apple MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13 discounted — but hurry!

When you’re doing your research on laptop deals, you’ll likely come across recommendations for Dell laptop deals, particularly Dell XPS deals, and MacBook deals. That’s because these machines offer reliable performance that you can count on for your daily activities, whether you’re a student or a professional.

If you’re looking for discounts on a new laptop, you’re in luck as Dell and Amazon have slashed the prices of the Dell XPS 13 and 2020 MacBook Pro, respectively. The Dell XPS 13 is available from Dell at $220 off, lowering its price to $730 from its original price of $950, while the 2020 MacBook Pro is being sold on Amazon at $100 off, bringing its price down to $1,199 from its original price of $1,299.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021, partly because of its 13.3-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio that make the screen even larger without increasing the laptop’s overall size. The latest iteration of the laptop also features a larger keyboard and touchpad that maximize its surface, and because it’s cut from a single block of aluminum, the Dell XPS 13 is durable, so you won’t have to worry if you bring it along with you wherever you go.

Inside the Dell XPS 13 are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which make it capable of smoothly launching and running the latest productivity apps. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, and dual fans and heat pipes to maintain its temperature to keep the Dell XPS 13 running at peak performance.

For a dependable and stylish laptop that will be able to keep up with your everyday tasks, you should go for the Dell XPS 13. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $220 discount for the laptop, which lowers its price to a more affordable $730 from its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell XPS 13, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

For Apple fans, the 2020 MacBook Pro is a no-brainer of an investment, especially with the introduction of the M1 chip that promises much-improved performance compared to the laptop’s predecessor. The MacBook Pro’s eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU deliver faster speeds and graphics, for hassle-free workflows and no slowdowns when using graphics-intensive apps. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, which enables advanced machine learning.

Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 2020 MacBook Pro, while its 13.3-inch Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness for vivid colors and clear details. The M1 chip has allowed Apple to do its own audio processing, which results in fantastic audio quality with speakers that don’t suffer from distortions even at higher volumes.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, and it’s worth every penny. You can enjoy savings of $100 when you take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the laptop though, as the retailer is selling it for $1,199, down from its original price of $1,299. If you’re planning to invest in the 2020 MacBook Pro, don’t let Amazon’s deal expire without finalizing your purchase. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

However, if you're not sold on either of them, don't worry because there are more options out there.

