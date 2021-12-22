Dell is practically giving away the XPS 13 today

If you’re looking for laptop deals, look no further than one of the best all-around laptops on the market, as Dell has discounted its XPS 13 laptop all the way down to $1,000. This impressive savings of $220 from the Dell XPS 13’s regular price of $1,220 — as well as the inclusion of free next-day delivery — makes this one of the best Dell XPS deals and one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across. Act quickly to grab this deal on a new Dell XPS 13.

Whether you’re a student with an assignment, a professional with a presentation, or a Netflix binge-watcher, the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop for you. It is, in fact, so versatile and affordable that we declare it the “laptop endgame” in our Dell XPS 13 review. It sports a gorgeous 13.4-inch display, perfect for taking in a movie or keeping up with your social media feeds. Even in the smaller footprint of a laptop, it’s able to house enough power for creatives and professionals. An 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM come standard, as does a super-fast 256GB solid-state drive.

The Dell XPS 13 is also stylish, as its minimal design and nearly edge-to-edge display look great just about anywhere you may sit down to do some work. Nothing functional is lost with this slim design, as in addition to the aforementioned speed, the Dell XPS 13 can reach up to 14 hours on a single battery charge. It is also Energy Star certified, can connect with multiple devices using the new Dell Mobile Connect app, and it can even mirror your Android or iOS screen to use your favorite apps there.

A perfect option for just about anyone in search of a new laptop, this deal from Dell brings the Dell XPS 13 down to $1,000, a savings of $220 from its regular price of $1,220. Free next-day delivery is included in the deal, so grab yourself a new Dell XPS 13 now and get it as soon as tomorrow.

