There’s still time to snap up the Dell XPS 13 for $750

Been eyeing the latest Dell XPS 13 and find yourself very tempted? Be quick! There’s still time to snap one up for just $750 but you’ll need to be fast. Over 50% of the stock has already been claimed and once it’s gone, it’s gone. When it comes to great Dell XPS deals, this is a particularly good one, saving you $110 on the usual price for Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet.

We know our way around great laptop deals and $750 for this remastered 13-inch Dell XPS 13 is a great deal. It has everything you could need for a well-balanced productivity device. It offers the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a 13.3-inch full HD screen. The screen is even better than that thanks to having a touch display so if you want to get more hands-on with your work, you can without any problems.

No one wants a bulky laptop, no matter how great the specs, so it’s great to see that the Dell XPS 13 has been intelligently designed. It’s Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet with the company squeezing in a 13.3-inch screen inside an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a sleeker device while still having the advantage of a larger screen. It only weighs 2.7 pounds, too, with a thin build meaning it will easily fit onto airplane tray tables and other tight areas, saving you hassle. It’s also light enough to easily toss into your bag without any trouble.

Even the Dell XPS 13’s webcam is designed with size reduction in mind. It has a new 4-element lens that aims to provide a sharper picture when taking video conferencing calls, while taking up less room within the bezel of your laptop.

Besides being the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class, the Dell XPS 13 is also great when it comes to battery life. Expect just over 19 hours when using productivity applications like Word or Excel with just over 17 hours possible when streaming Netflix.

The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic all-rounder with plenty going for it, and right now it’s just $750 at Dell. You save $110 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though. Dell has allocated limited stock to this offer so it won’t be around forever.

