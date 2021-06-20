  1. Deals
The best laptop you can buy just got a major price cut before Prime Day

It’s not even Prime Day yet and the Prime Day deals (from all sorts of retailers, not just Amazon) are already rolling in. And if you thought getting the best laptop you can buy means spending more than $1,000, think again. Just take a look at Dell’s current deal on its new XPS 13 laptop. You can get it right now for just $900 and you’ll save a hefty $200 because the original price was $1,100.

Need a portable laptop that can seemingly do it all and look good doing it? Take a look at Dell’s XPS 13 laptop. At just 2.6 pounds and 13 inches, the Dell XPS 13 is just the lightweight little powerhouse you need in your life. And don’t let its small stature fool you: Dell packed a lot of goodies into its small package, including an eleventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ 500-nit Corning Gorilla Glass display. And if you’re looking for an eco-friendly laptop, the Dell XPS 13 has got you covered there too: It’s Energy Star certified, and 90% of the laptop is recyclable.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 in November and found that it performed well and still consider it to be “the best there is.” We especially liked its sleek and modern-looking ultra-thin bezels, and deemed its keyboard and touchpad to be “excellent.”

Dell’s deal on this laptop is probably one of the best you’ll get on it. You’re essentially getting a higher-end laptop for a mid-range price. So instead of paying $1,100, you can save $200 and snag one of the best laptops on the market for just $900. But to take advantage of this deal you’ll need to act fast: Dell says the availability of this discount is limited and that you’re not guaranteed it until the order is complete.

More Prime Day laptop deals available now

If the Dell XPS 13 doesn’t quite tick all of your boxes, don’t fret. Prime Day is filled with amazing deals on laptops and you don’t even have to sift through them all yourself! Just visit our roundups of the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day Chromebook deals, and the best Prime Day MacBook deals, and peruse out carefully curated deals to find the laptop that’s best for you.

And to help you get started, you can take a look at a few of those curated laptop deals below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,159 $1,288
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 50% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Microsoft

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$510 $700
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a new (and cheap) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell
Use eCoupon: CLEAR10

Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad Slim 7 (Core i7, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$869 $1,050
This laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card, with a 14-inch screen on 1920 x 1080 resolution.
Buy at Lenovo
