It’s not even Prime Day yet and the Prime Day deals (from all sorts of retailers, not just Amazon) are already rolling in. And if you thought getting the best laptop you can buy means spending more than $1,000, think again. Just take a look at Dell’s current deal on its new XPS 13 laptop. You can get it right now for just $900 and you’ll save a hefty $200 because the original price was $1,100.

Need a portable laptop that can seemingly do it all and look good doing it? Take a look at Dell’s XPS 13 laptop. At just 2.6 pounds and 13 inches, the Dell XPS 13 is just the lightweight little powerhouse you need in your life. And don’t let its small stature fool you: Dell packed a lot of goodies into its small package, including an eleventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ 500-nit Corning Gorilla Glass display. And if you’re looking for an eco-friendly laptop, the Dell XPS 13 has got you covered there too: It’s Energy Star certified, and 90% of the laptop is recyclable.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 in November and found that it performed well and still consider it to be “the best there is.” We especially liked its sleek and modern-looking ultra-thin bezels, and deemed its keyboard and touchpad to be “excellent.”

Dell’s deal on this laptop is probably one of the best you’ll get on it. You’re essentially getting a higher-end laptop for a mid-range price. So instead of paying $1,100, you can save $200 and snag one of the best laptops on the market for just $900. But to take advantage of this deal you’ll need to act fast: Dell says the availability of this discount is limited and that you’re not guaranteed it until the order is complete.

