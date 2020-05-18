Major retailers are rolling out early Memorial Day sales in diverse product categories. This week you can find Dyson vacuum cleaners, always in demand for their engineered versatility, on sale at multiple outlets, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, and The Home Depot. We sussed out four of the very best deals on Dyson cordless stick models and upright vacuums.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum Cleaner — $219, was $299

Dyson’s Slim Ball Multi-Floor Upright vacuum cleaner has a self-adjusting cleaner head and an instant-release want and long-reach hose. This lightweight, highly manueverable upright vacuum works with all floor types and easily reaches high ceiling corners and under furniture. Integrated HEPA filtration helps keep your air pollutant, allergen, and bacteria free. The Dyson Slim Ball Multi-Floor Upright regularly sells for $299, but The Home Depot has it on sale for $219.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum — $250, was $400

Dyson’s Ball Multi-Floor 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner has an instant release wand and an upgraded motor with powerful suction. Certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Ball Multi-Floor 2 helps protect your family while keeping your house clean. Normally for sale at Kohl’s for $400, Dyson’s Ball Multi-Floor 2 Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is reduced in price to $250 during Kohl’s early Memorial Day Sale.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum — $250, was $300

Dyson’s cordless-stick vacuums transform quickly from stick vacs to handheld vacuums for cleaning furniture, cars, baby car seats, and more. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has 50% more suction than the earlier V6 models and gives up to 30 minutes of cleaning power per battery charge. The V7 comes with a docking and charging station that holds extra accessories, and it uses Dyson’s hygienic dust bin emptying system, so you don’t have to touch dust, dirt, or debris or wrestle with vacuum cleaner bags. Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale price for the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is $250, a $50 discount from the $300 list price.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $500, was $600

With twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum, the Dyson v11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner is Dyson’s top-of-the-line model. Designed for homes with pets, the V11 optimize run time and suction, with up to 60 minutes of cleaning per charge. Acoustically engineered to keep the noise down, the V11 Motorhead comes with a mini motorized tool to remove peter hair and dirt from upholstery and carpeting. The V11 has a Dynamic Load Sensor that automatically manages suction power as needed for various floor surfaces. Best Buy knocked $100 off the Dyson v11 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner regular $600 price so you can buy this versatile powerhouse for $500 during the Memorial Day Sale.

