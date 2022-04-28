Save $100 on this Dyson Air Purifying Fan in the Way Day sale

As part of the Way Day sales, you can pick up the exceptional Dyson Pure Cool Purifier for $300, saving you $100 off the usual price. A chunky discount of 25% off makes this the ideal time to embrace a cleaner way of living throughout the day. It’s easily one of the best Dyson deals out there as well as one of the best air purifier deals, too. You’ll need to be fast though: This offer expires at the end of the day.

One of the best air purifiers available right now, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifier is a great way of improving the air you’re breathing at home. It has a 360-degree filtration system that uses activated carbon to remove gases and odors. In addition, a HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns so it’s perfect for anyone suffering from allergies. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room with a choice of diffused and focused airflow, and up to 70 degrees of oscillation. Certified Asthma and Allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, it’s a great way of keeping you cool as well as healthy, too.

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifier can be programmed to turn off at pre-set intervals. You can also clean it easily with low maintenance and easy-to-replace filters. Additionally, it has a curved and magnetized remote that stores conveniently on the machine when not in use. It’s all predictably well designed from a company that’s known for good looks as well as for providing unique ways of solving common issues. Eye-catchingly stylish, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifier is incredibly useful too. It’s sure to help keep your home feeling fresher and healthier to live in.

Normally priced at $400, you can buy the Dyson Pure Cool Purifier as part of Wayfair’s Way Day sales for just $300. It’s a fantastic investment if you’re looking to cut down on your allergies while enjoying a cooler summer alongside that goal. Buy it now while stocks last. Way Day ends very soon and you won’t want to miss out on such a highly regarded air purifier.

