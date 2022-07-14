Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart right now

Dyson is the name behind so many of our favorite appliances, both big and small, not the least of which are its powerful and lightweight vacuum cleaners. One of the popular models is the Dyson V10 Allergy, which is a cordless vacuum designed with allergy sufferers in mind. Right now, Walmart is offering an incredible deal on the Dyson V10, discounting it down to $380, which is $150 off its original retail price of $530. This is one of the best Dyson deals we’ve seen!

The Dyson V10 is powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, which means that it’s got a ton of power and was made to get the job done. It features three power modes so that you can get the right amount of power when you need it without unnecessarily draining your battery when you don’t. Speaking of which, the Dyson V10 will give you approximately 60 minutes of run time, which is plenty of time to clean up most messes or deep clean your couch.

The Dyson V10 was created for homes with pets, so pet hair doesn’t stand a chance against this incredible cordless vacuum. The Dyson de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head was made to deep clean your carpets, and it’s also one of the best cordless hard floor vacuums because of its hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Its advanced filtration system captures pet allergens and fine dust, and expels cleaner air. Thanks to its versatile cordless format, it can transform into a handheld vacuum with one simple click. It’s never been easier for you to clean all of the hard-to-reach places in your home than with the Dyson V10.

Don’t miss out on your chance to scoop up the Dyson V10 Allergy at Walmart right now, where you can save $150 off the original price of $530, bringing the price for this incredible cordless vacuum down to $380. Once you power up this cordless vacuum, you won’t want to stop vacuuming, and by the time you’re done you will realize that your home has seriously never been cleaner. This is one of the best vacuum cleaner deals we’ve seen as of late, and it won’t last much longer.

