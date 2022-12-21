One of the best cordless vacuum deals today is also on one of the best devices you can buy. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum for $600. That’s a saving of $150 off the usual price of $750 making it a super tempting deal for anyone that wants to be more organized with their cleaning. As always, we can’t guarantee how long this deal will stick around for so if it sounds like the cleaner you need in your life, hit the buy button now so you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum

One of the best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson V15 Detect is worth everyone’s money. That is providing you want a cleaner home, but who doesn’t, right? The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum promises to be the most powerful and intelligent cordless vacuum you can buy right now. It has a user that reveals microscopic dust. That’s how clever it is.

Able to deep clean your entire home, it has an automatic mode that intelligently optimizes suction and run time based on the dust level in your home and the floor type involved. A piezo sensor and some smart Dyson technology figures out your debris level and adapts its suction accordingly, saving you effort and battery life. It also has a Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head that can reveal hidden dust on hard floors before tackling it, while a High torque cleaner head comes with an anti-tangle comb that can cope with all kinds of hair and other issues.

One of the best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors, the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum is so much more than just a regular cordless cleaner. At all times, you can see how much run time it has left, the power mode that’s currently working and anything else that’s vital for good performance. Up to 60 minutes of run time means it’ll cope with your home without an issue, right down to being engineered for large homes with pets. It’ll even convert to a handheld vacuum cleaner for those times you need to tidy up the car.

Normally priced at $750, the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum is down to $600 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A chunky saving of $150, this is a great opportunity to get a high-end cordless vacuum for less. Buy it now before the deal ends and enjoy superior cleaning.

