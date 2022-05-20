 Skip to main content
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $100 off this Dyson cordless vacuum

The Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning under a high chair.

Dyson, a popular brand for all kinds of home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and air purifiers, is known for its groundbreaking technology and premium prices. That’s why when shoppers see Dyson products under cordless vacuum deals, the offers get sold out almost immediately. Here’s one that you should avail yourself of before it disappears — a $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Animal from Best Buy, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400.

When you talk about the best cordless vacuums, Dyson is among the brands that will always get mentioned because of products like the Dyson V7 Animal. It features Dyson’s Cyclone technology that separates dust and dirt from the air, so that the filters won’t clog and suction power stays strong. There are 15 cyclones across two tiers in the cordless vacuum, and they work together for improved airflow and the ability to capture more fine dust. Meanwhile, the direct-drive cleaner head’s stiff nylon bristles lift ground-in dirt from carpets, while its carbon filaments sweep fine dust on hard floors.

Despite all that power, the Dyson V7 Animal is easy to maneuver because it weighs less than 6 pounds, and you can transform it into a handheld vacuum that’s easier to use when cleaning upholstery or your car’s interiors. The cordless vacuum’s battery can last up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and once you’re done, you can easily empty the dust from the bin through the hygienic dirt ejector, then place it in the docking station so that it can recharge and get ready for the next session.

You won’t see Dyson deals happen often, so if you want to buy one of the brand’s cordless vacuums, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount for the Dyson V7 Animal. The retailer has slashed the cordless vacuum’s price by $100, making it more affordable at just $300 compared to its sticker price of $400. The offer is only available for a limited time, but there’s a chance that it may end earlier than expected if Best Buy’s stock runs out. To make sure that you don’t miss out, you may want to finalize your purchase for the Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum right away.

