Quick — this Dyson cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
Shoppers who are looking for cordless vacuum deals probably thought of a certain name first — Dyson. The brand offers high-end electronics equipment for around the house, including vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and air purifiers, but because of the advanced features that they offer, these products don’t come cheap. Fortunately, there are discounts that you can take advantage of if you’re hoping to buy a Dyson cordless vacuum. These include Walmart’s $150 price cut for the Dyson V8 Fluffy, which brings it down to $300 for a price that more families will be able to afford compared to $450 originally.

The best Dyson vacuums promise power and versatility when you use them to clean your home, and you’ll get the same benefits with the Dyson V8 Fluffy. It’s not the latest model, but it still packs quite a punch with the Dyson digital motor V9 that can operate for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. If the mess that you want to clean is a bit bothersome, you can trade the duration of the fully charged battery for extra power by activating Max mode. The vacuum also features a whole-machine filtration system that captures fine dust and pet allergens.

The Dyson V8 Fluffy comes with a soft roller cleaner head that can deep clean hard floors with the help of anti-static carbon fiber filaments that collect fine dust, and a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that can pick up your pet’s fur when you clean upholstery and other surfaces. Because it’s cordless, you can easily switch the device into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to reach all the corners of your home.

If you’re on the hunt for Dyson deals because you want to buy one of the brand’s cordless vacuums for cheap, you don’t have to look any further than Walmart’s $150 discount for the Dyson V8 Fluffy. You can now purchase the cleaning machine for just $300, down from its original price of $450. It’s one of the retailer’s bestsellers, so don’t hesitate on grabbing the offer because stocks may be gone by the time you get back to it. The Dyson V8 Fluffy could be yours for this special price, so grab the opportunity while it’s still online.

