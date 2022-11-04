 Skip to main content
Huge discounts just landed on Dyson cordless vacuums at Best Buy

While spring cleaning is the most famous time to get your house in order, there really ought to be more love for end-of-the-year cleaning. This year, it appears that Best Buy agrees, bringing us some cordless vacuum deals on top-rated Dyson models that are sure to delight. No longer bound to an outlet, you can get your clean on anywhere!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $450

The dyson v8 cordless being used with its different attachments.

The Dyson V8 Cordless serves as a fantastic introduction to the joys of modern cordless vacuums. While slender and lightweight — a mere 5.5 pounds — the Dyson V8 Cordless is a handheld vacuum with a storage capacity of 0.14 gallons and a cleaning width of 9.84 inches. It’s able to be used on both soft carpets and hardwood floors (in addition to walls and ceilings!), so you’ll be able to get through just about any surface quickly. Even crevices and cat hair won’t be an issue with the included crevice tool and hair screw tool. But don’t worry, even if you take your time, you’ve got about 40 minutes of battery life. Then, when you’re done, dump everything in your trash can effortlessly with no-touch bin emptying. It’s that easy!

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $650

If you’re looking for something a bit more fancy, then certainly consider the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, a cordless stick vacuum that packs a lot of smart features and data into your cleaning experience. A vacuum for pet owners, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim has great hair pickup similar to the V8. However, this version also has an LCD display to show what kinds of particulate matter you’re picking up (kinda like an air quality monitor) so you can know if you’re getting up that dog dander and a special laser that projects over the surface of your carpet. With it, nasty bits of dirt become more detectable. As a stick unit, expect to feel comfortable using it anywhere, from the shortest lengths for your car to the 4-foot extended mode for your floors. Combine this with the 9.9-inches of cleaning width, 0.1-gallon capacity, and 60 minutes of cleaning time, plus three speed settings and 11 powerful attachments, and you’ve got a sure winner.

