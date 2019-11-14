Walmart drops e-bike deals ahead of Black Friday, saving you over $700

E-bikes are some of the most eco-friendly modes of transportation we have these days. With the increase in traffic problems and air pollution caused by carbon emissions from vehicles, it has become both practical and responsible to use an electric bicycle in commuting or getting around town. Aside from being good to the environment, they also offer economical as well as physical and health benefits.

If you’ve been thinking about getting an electric bike, now’s the right time to take the plunge. As an early Black Friday deal, Walmart has been slashing the prices of various e-bike models. We spotted three spectacular offers that let you save as much as 50% off the retail price. Jump on these e-bike deals today before the holiday shopping mania begins.

Ancheer 21-Speed 36V Folding Electric Mountain Bicycle – $637 Off

With a frame made of 100% lightweight aluminum, this e-bike is easy to maneuver. It’s also built with high-strength carbon steel and aluminum alloy double-walled rims, ensuring reliable shock absorption, enhanced durability, as well as faster rides with fewer drags. Its ergonomic handbar, adjustable seat, and slip and wear resistance will keep you going comfortably no matter how far you’re traveling. What’s more, there’s an LED handlebar display that lets you check the bike’s battery, accelerate, honk the horn, brake, and turn on/off the headlight.

A true electric mountain bike, this model comes with a 21-speed transmission system that means increased hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability. It’s also equipped with a 36V 8AH lithium-ion battery, allowing you to reach a range of up to 15 to 30 miles, with the fastest speed of 15 mph. The bike has support for quick charging, whether the battery is on or off the bike.

This entry-level Ancheer e-bike normally sells for $1,274, but a whopping 50% price cut on Walmart brings its price down to just $637. Whether you’re planning to upgrade from a conventional non-electric e-bike or looking for a gift for a casual outdoor enthusiast, now’s your chance to bag this e-bike for less.

Ancheer 7-Speed 36V Folding Electric Mountain Bicycle with Shimano Gear – $740 Off

Sporting ultra-lightweight yet strong metal materials, this e-bike is suitable for all types of weather. The aluminum frame and carbon steel suspension fork mean double shock absorption and resistance to rust, while the double-layer magnesium alloy integrated into the wheels ensures anti-slip capability. All these features enable the bike to adapt to a variety of terrains, from city streets and back roads to trails and gravel.

This Ancheer e-bike is outfitted with a mechanical front and rear disco-brake design accompanied by a Shimano professional transmission system, allowing for enhanced climbing and braking. There are three modes to choose from – e-bike, assisted bicycle, and normal bike – that can be activated through the LED smart meter button. You can add bursts of speed with the throttle or combine the three modes for full efficiency.

Similar to the Ancheer 21-speed model, this e-bike supports fast charging, with the option to juice up the battery on or off the frame. Battery life is estimated to deliver 25 to 50 km in assisted mode. Take advantage of Walmart’s more than 50% discount and score this unit now for only $700.

Kent 700C 8-Speed 36V Step Through Electric Bicycle – $200 Off

Pedal to your heart’s content while getting where you need to go in no time with the 36V 350-watt motor of this Kent e-bike. Perfect for a relaxing morning commute or leisure cycling, this model lets you choose among three assist modes so you can achieve the comfortable speed you need. Simply adjust the 8-speed Shimano trigger-style shifter to change modes.

With double-walled alloy rims and an aluminum frame, this Kent e-bike promises improved durability and shock absorption. It’s also outfitted with a front and rear alloy disk brake system for full safety when braking. Its Samsung lithium-ion battery charges from 0 to 100% in 5 hours, offering a runtime that varies depending on several factors such as terrain, weight, weather condition, and pedaling speed.

No more straining to ride long distances when you have the Kent Step Through electric bicycle. Order this model now on Walmart for only $798 and walk away with a cool savings of $200.

