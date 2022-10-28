5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event has kicked off, which means you don’t have to wait until the shopping holiday to start enjoying the retailer’s massive discounts on all kinds of products. Whether you’re planning to buy a new laptop, tablet, TV, or any other electronic device, you’ll surely find an offer that you’ll like if you take the time to browse the Best Buy Black Friday sale.

Jumping right into Best Buy’s website may overwhelm you though, simply because of the sheer number of early Black Friday deals that you can grab right now. To give you an idea of what to expect from the sale, we’ve gathered some of the top offers from Best Buy. If any of these deals catch your attention, you shouldn’t waste time — add them to your cart and check out immediately, because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Taking advantage of these Black Friday prices right now also means you won’t have to deal with the shopping rush when the holiday season draws closer.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Laptop — $100, was $250

Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is one of the cheapest among its early Black Friday laptop deals, for a device that’s dependable enough if you’re planning to use it for basic functions like doing online research and typing documents. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, with a 14-inch HD screen. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC, which provides ample space for your important files, plus a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $160, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a budget tablet that’s even cheaper from Best Buy’s Black Friday tablet deals, features a 10.5-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution that’s perfect for watching streaming content and engaging in video calls with your loved ones. You can download all your favorite apps into the device’s expandable storage that starts at 32GB, and you won’t experience lag when switching between apps with its 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11 out of the box, and its battery capacity is up to 13 hours on a full charge.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433 — $179, was $379

A Chromebook offers snappy performance even with low-end components because it runs on the web-dependent Chrome OS by Google, while a 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience and ease of using a tablet with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. You’ll gain both of these benefits if you go for the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 from Best Buy’s Black Friday Chromebook deals. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the Intel Core m3 processor, Intel HD Graphics 5000, and 8GB of RAM, while its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution enables the device’s tablet mode and laptop mode through the 360-degree hinge.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop — $480, was $800

Gamers don’t have to wait for Black Friday gaming laptop deals as the HP Victus 15 is on sale from Best Buy. It’s got the same parts as some of the best gaming laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD, you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you unbox the laptop. You’ll also be able to fully appreciate modern titles with the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display and dual speakers tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen technology.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K TV — $580, was $850

You no longer have to spend thousands of dollars if you want a massive TV in your living room, and Best Buy’s Black Friday TV deals event makes them even cheaper. Take a look at the 75-inch Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV, which features a 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, High Dynamic Range technology, and the brand’s Crystal Processor 4K that upscales the quality of everything you watch. Similar to the best TVs, this 75-inch TV is a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which grants access to all the popular streaming services and enables compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

