Early Prime Day deal knocks $50 off this Ninja air fryer

Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day is almost here! The renowned event will feature plenty of Prime Day deals on electronics, home goods, clothing, and much more! Leading up to it, we’ll be seeing a lot of discounts, including some excellent Prime Day air fryer deals. You might also want to watch for competing sales from other brands offering even more air fryer deals!

As part of an early Prime Day deal, Amazon has knocked $50 off the Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 Cooker. It’s an air fryer, yes, but it’s also a pressure cooker, a dehydrator, a slow cooker, and more! You can get rid of some clutter on your counter by grabbing just this one appliance!

The Ninja OP302 Foodi 9-in-1 is an uber-functional appliance. It cooks, crisps, broils, steams, sautes, sears, bakes, dehydrates, and more. Imagine just how much you can cook with this one device. You can make foods and snacks you might have only dreamed of in the past.

The ceramic-coated pot holds up to 6.5-quarts and has a nonstick coating to make cleanup hassle-free. The accessories are dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to worry about hand-washing them. A 4-quart basket is also included, which you can use to fry and crisp various foods, like french fries, chicken, pizza rolls, bagel bites, or whatever your taste buds fancy. A reversible rack makes it easy to prop up and either steam or broil meats like chicken.

The dehydrate function can be used to craft chips and jerky. Just put in the meat or seasoned potato slices (other veggies work too), and off you go! Try making jerky or chips on a pan in the oven — it’s messy! The Ninja Foodi allows you to make a host of natural, healthy snacks.

The 14 levels of safety ensure a moderated, reliable device that has passed all testing and earned UL safety certifications. The pressure relief valve makes it easy to disengage after cooking is done.

As an early Prime Day deal, Amazon has knocked $50 off the price for you, bringing the cost from $230 down to $180 for this beast of a cooker! Considering it can do so much, that’s an incredible price. Don’t sleep on this one!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations