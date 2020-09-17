Cheap Robot Vacuums: Save big on Ecovacs, Eufy, and Roomba today

Does anyone actually enjoy cleaning, let alone dragging a heavy upright vacuum around? Probably no one. Unfortunately, it’s essential to maintain a clean home so you won’t, you know, embarrass yourself when you invite your friends over. We suggest getting yourself a robot vacuum. Let the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12, Ecovacs Deebot 500, and iRobot Roomba 675 do the cleaning for you starting from just $160.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 – $160, was $240

If you need a robot vacuum that doesn’t cost much and is slimmer than most models so it can access hard-to-reach areas, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 is for you. This robot vacuum is particularly effective in tight spots like under the bed, couch, or entertainment cabinet which we know are so hard to clean. Despite having a slimmer profile than your typical robot vacuum, the RoboVac 12 has a diameter of 12.8 inches which means its cleaning path is just as wide as most of them. It will be able to cover the same amount of floor area in one sweep. Its battery life is decent. On a single charge, it will be able to vacuum for at least 100 minutes and when it’s about to lose power it will automatically return to the charging dock.

Its suction power is also pretty impressive. Featuring BoostIQ technology, it works wonderfully well on thick carpets as it automatically increases suction. It’s also fantastic on hardwood floors. To ensure that none of the fine particles like allergens and dust return to your home, a Triple Filter System locks everything away in the dust bin. Unfortunately, since this is an entry-level robot vacuum, it isn’t voice-activated nor boasts app control. It does, however, come with a remote control which allows you to choose from four levels of cleaning modes (auto-cleaning, edge cleaning, spot cleaning, and quick cleaning), set a daily cleaning schedule or send the robot to the charging dock. For a no-frills yet solid robot vacuum that comes at a very reasonable price, get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 for just $160 instead of $240 at Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot 500 – $200, was $280

Another budget-friendly little household helper is the Ecovacs Deebot 500. Unlike the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12, this robot vacuum boasts app control so you use your phone to operate it, set cleaning schedules, increase the suction power, or check the battery life. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation. Underneath the Deebot 500 is a single bristled roller brush and two rotating brushes that work together to ensure your floors remain virtually spotless. It has three cleaning modes: Auto, Spot, and Edge. Each has varying degrees of suction intensity that are meant for certain types of floors and surfaces. Auto mode works best for carpets. Edge mode allows the Deebot to clean the perimeters of your room. Finally, Spot mode will make this robot vacuum clean extra hard on a specific area, moving in a spiral motion (it usually travels in a straight line with the first two modes). Although it’s equipped with a full suite of sensors that allow it to intelligently navigate your floors and avoid falling down a flight of stairs, it’s not very good at keeping away from wires. It hasane unfortunate tendency of getting itself tangled so its best to clear your floors from cords first before it starts cleaning. Other than that the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is a superb robot with a price that won’t break the bank. Get it for just $200 instead of $280 at Amazon today.

iRobot Roomba 675 – $270, was $300

The Roomba 675 is probably iRobot’s most affordable robot vacuum that comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. This allows it to be remotely controlled using a mobile app or through voice command via Alexa. It’s also the most advanced and powerful model on this list, capable of adaptive navigation, concentrated dirt-detection, automatic height adjustment, and more. The Roomba 675 uses dual multi-surface brushes to grab dust, dirt, and large debris from carpets and hardwood floors and an edge-sweeping brush to loosen and lift debris away from edges and corners. During our test, this robot vacuum performed remarkably well with whatever floor type we threw at it, removing all debris and particles that were visible to the naked eye. Furthermore, it has an auto-adjusting cleaning head that automatically adapts its height depending on the type of floor it’s cleaning. It even comes with Dirt Detect sensors which allows it to determine the dirtiest areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, and clean them more thoroughly. The Roomba 675 is pretty good at navigating floors thanks to a full suite of intelligent sensors. While it’s not equipped with a camera like its higher-end brothers, it’s quite skillful in the “bump and continue” method, having a rubber bumper that prevents damage. If you’re determined to own a Roomba but don’t want to spend a small fortune on one, the iRobot Roomba 675 is your best option. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better robot vacuum at such a relatively low price. Get it for $270 instead of $300 at Amazon today.

