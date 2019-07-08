Score the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition for only $200 on Walmart

Share

Having pets at home is a great stress reliever, but dealing with pet hair can be a drag. Fortunately, there are numerous great deals on robot vacuums that specialize in cleaning up any hairy situation. A solid option is the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. This model normally retails for $289, but with Walmart’s price cut, you can have it for only $200.

Optimized for pet owners, this robot vacuum boasts a triple-brush system designed to lessen hair-tangling and increased suction power to extract dirt and debris from floors and carpets. Enjoy fur-free floors when you return home every day by taking advantage of this amazing deal.

The Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition comes in a round, compact profile that makes it suitable for cleaning tight spaces like under the bed and other furniture. Its top is designed with a tempered glass cover for protection against scratches and chips. It also has a 0.55-liter dust bin that eliminates the hassle of frequent emptying. On the bottom, you will find two side brushes, a central rolling brush, and a swivel wheel.

Equipped with the BoostIQ technology and impressive suction strength, this vacuum promises an intense cleaning power that effectively extracts fur, dust, and other waste from carpets and floors. It also uses a high-performance triple-filter system which ensures that no dirt goes unpunished.

With four specialized modes (auto, spot, single room, and edge), this RoboVac can deliver concentrated cleaning on stubborn dirt and difficult-to-vacuum areas. You can also set up the included boundary strips to create no-go areas for the robot. Other clever features include an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles and a drop-sensing technology for preventing falls.

Scheduling cleaning is a breeze with this Eufy RoboVac. You can plan seven days of automated cleaning sessions via your smartphone. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which enables you to control the device through simple voice commands. In terms of battery, this vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes. It will automatically return to its base when it needs a recharge.

From picking up pet hair to larger pieces of debris, the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition does an excellent job of cleaning floors. Order yours today on Walmart at a discounted price of $200.

