Amazon drops the price of eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S robot vacuum before Prime Day

Bruce Brown
By
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 3
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 1

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today’s 24-hour sale of the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, an extremely [internal-link post_id="1258324"]highly-rated robot vacuum[/internal-link], knocks $89 off the regular selling price — a price drop we can’t resist.

Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a quiet, self-charging robotic vacuum suitable for hard floor surfaces and medium-pile carpeting in homes. The “BoostIQ” in the product name refers to the vacuum’s ability to automatically increase the suction power detect when the device detects the need — for example, moving from hardwood to carpeting. Eufy says the power boost occurs within 1.5 seconds.

The RoboVac 11S can clean your floors for up to 100 minutes before returning to its base to recharge its Lithium-ion battery. While it cleans your house, the robot vacuum won’t disturb your sleep or conversation, because its 55-decibel rating is only about as loud as a typical refrigerator or microwave oven.

At just 2.85-inches high, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S can roll under most furniture and beds to get the hard-to-reach dust and debris. With multiple cleaning modes, including spot-cleaning, single-room cleaning, edge sweeping, and automatic cleaning, you can choose the mode or just let the vacuum run on its own. Three levels of air filtering and a 0.6-liter dustbox help keep your house clean and minimize the number of times the bin needs emptying.

Digital Trends included the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S in our recent “Best Robot Vacuums of 2019” roundup. Our editors named the eufy the “Best starter robot vacuum.” When we reviewed this model, we were favorably impressed by its slim, attractive design, ability to clean both carpet and hardwoods, and affordability. The special deal available today only is much lower than its usual price.

Amazon customers also praise this model. With more than 4,300 customer reviews, the eufy BoostIQ Robovac 11S has an average 4.4-star rating on a 5-star scale. Amazon’s verified purchasers particularly like the eufy’s ability to clean hardwood flooring, to suck up hair, and the ease of cleaning the vacuum.

Normally priced at $230, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $149 during this pre-Prime Day sale, but only for 24 hours. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT today, so if you want a highly rated basic robot vacuum for your home, jump on this deal before the clock runs out.

