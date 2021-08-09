  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is at Amazon today

If you’re tired of the same old vacuum deals that still make you work hard when cleaning your home, it might be time to finally invest in robot vacuum deals. When it comes to robot vacuums, most people are familiar with Roomba deals, but there are many alternatives to iRobot’s line of cleaning companions. You can find most of these other options on Amazon, where you can buy the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim for only $150, after an $80 discount to the robot vacuum’s price of $230.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim, the re-engineered version of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S that can get into tighter spaces at just 2.85 inches thin, also features increased suction power at 1,300Pa while maintaining quiet operation. Your sleeping family members won’t even notice that the robot vacuum is cleaning the floor, as it’s even capable of rolling over carpets and climbing door ledges with the help of its large wheels.

You don’t need to give the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim a lot of attention, which makes it a reliable helper. You can choose between multiple cleaning modes and pre-set its vacuuming time, and it can last up to 100 minutes per charge for great battery life that’s also found in most of the best robot vacuums. It automatically rolls back to its charging base when power is low, and its 0.6-liter dustbox reduces the number of times that you need to empty its contents.

For those who need help in maintaining a clean home, you can’t go wrong with the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim. It’s an even more attractive purchase with Amazon’s $80 discount, bringing the robot vacuum’s price down to just $150 from its original price of $230. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if your floor badly needs the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim to keep your home spotless, then you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim is a solid choice if you want to purchase a robot vacuum for your home, but there are more deals out there for brands such as iRobot’s Roomba, Shark, and Roborock. If you want to take a look around, we’ve gathered some of the best robot vacuum deals that are currently available to help you out.

